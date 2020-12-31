Thursday, December 31, 2020
News ReportsSocial Media
Instead of sympathising with her, or advising her on what steps should be taken to recover the phone and protect any sensitive data in the phone, 'trolls' used the incident to mock Saba Nazvi and her brand of ideology, showing how 'popular' she is with 'trolls'.

The farmer protests outside Delhi against the new farm laws, which is filled with luxuries like free pizzas, massage parlours, Wi-Fi etc, now have been infiltrated by thieves. Controversial journalist Saba Naqvi informed that her iPhone 11 Pro was stollen at the protest site at Singhu border by professional thieves. However, she wrote the name of the phone as “I phone 11 pro”. She tweeted that the thieves pushed her, grabbed the phone and disappeared.

Although Naqvi had posted to tweet to inform that she won’t be available on phone tonight due to the incident, this invited the ‘trolls’, who used the unfortunate incident to make a point or two. Instead of sympathising with her, or advising her on what steps should be taken to recover the phone and protect any sensitive data in the phone, ‘trolls’ used the incident to mock her and her brand of ideology, showing how ‘popular’ she is with ‘trolls’.

Popular Twitter handle @BefittingFacts reminded her this is the ideology she herself supports, taking from the rich and giving to the poor.

Similar views were expressed by other people also, taking a jibe at Naqvi.

Many Twitter users accused Saba Naqvi of calling the farmers as thieves, as according to her ilk, only farmers are protesting at the site.

Some Twitter users linked the theft with a recent incident, where the ‘protestors’ had removed a generator from a Jio mobile tower and donated it to the local Gurdwara in Punjab. May be the iPhone 11 was also similarly donated to a Gurdwara, people wondered.

While some others were more blunt, alleging that the protestors are actually thieves only.

People asked Saba Naqvi not to crib about the theft, and advised her to consider as her contribution towards the cause of the farmers.

Some people also wondered how journalists can own phones that cost almost a lakh rupees despite ‘BJP ruining the economy’, referring to the constant allegations made by the left-liberal journalists.

iPhone 11 Pro was launched in India in September 2019, and its starting price was Rs 99,900. However, the price has fallen now, after Apple launched the next phone, the iPhone 12 series this year, but still remains among the costliest phones available in the market.

