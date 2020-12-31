The farmer protests outside Delhi against the new farm laws, which is filled with luxuries like free pizzas, massage parlours, Wi-Fi etc, now have been infiltrated by thieves. Controversial journalist Saba Naqvi informed that her iPhone 11 Pro was stollen at the protest site at Singhu border by professional thieves. However, she wrote the name of the phone as “I phone 11 pro”. She tweeted that the thieves pushed her, grabbed the phone and disappeared.

Dear friends, my I phone 11 pro invaluable for my work got stolen today at Singhu border. Professional thieves. Pushed , grabbed and disappeared. So not available on phone tonight. will sort out. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) December 31, 2020

Although Naqvi had posted to tweet to inform that she won’t be available on phone tonight due to the incident, this invited the ‘trolls’, who used the unfortunate incident to make a point or two. Instead of sympathising with her, or advising her on what steps should be taken to recover the phone and protect any sensitive data in the phone, ‘trolls’ used the incident to mock her and her brand of ideology, showing how ‘popular’ she is with ‘trolls’.

Popular Twitter handle @BefittingFacts reminded her this is the ideology she herself supports, taking from the rich and giving to the poor.

Don't call it stolen. According to principle of communism, "one who needed has taken it from the rich". Dont insult a poor by calling him thief. Buy a new one, comerade. 👍🏻 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) December 31, 2020

Similar views were expressed by other people also, taking a jibe at Naqvi.

in Lol salam it is justified. the poor man needed a phone which he can never afford so le liya. FYI Singhu border pr Farmers hai bs. waise kam kya krti ho ap? 🤔 — Y͓̽u͓̽v͓̽R͓̽a͓̽j͓̽ (@YuvBoy) December 31, 2020

According to your ideology, it has been shared. Maybe it has gone to the 'Right' owner. By the way, you sang paeans on the protests and people gathered there, saying they were hardworking affected poor farmers. Today you recognised professional thieves there. — Mrs Shrini (@bezubaan) December 31, 2020

How elitist. Some needy person participating in the protest may have taken it to google and understand the farm bills they are protesting against.. 😄 and you call them thief. Galat baat… — freelancerightwinger (@kabiiraspeaking) December 31, 2020

Many Twitter users accused Saba Naqvi of calling the farmers as thieves, as according to her ilk, only farmers are protesting at the site.

So ur accusing our hardworking "annadata" of theft??

Because u people say it's just farmers who are protesting there in singhu border!!!

We want clarification @_sabanaqvi ..

This is not done😠😠😠 — varun kumar (@kumarvarun1947) December 31, 2020

How dare you call our "poor annadaatas" as "professional thieves"!?

😠

The food that you eat is because of them..

So they can have your phone!

😠

Without your iphone how are they supposed to call their relatives in Kanedda?

😠 — Baby Bholi Lucifer🌚 (@Goothkhawala) December 31, 2020

How dare you call farmers thieves? Remember the food that you eat is grown by a farmer. The food that the manufacfurers and resellers of Iphone eat is also from farmers

KISAAN EKTA 👊🙈 — Go Corona Go (@GoCoronaGo14) December 31, 2020

Some Twitter users linked the theft with a recent incident, where the ‘protestors’ had removed a generator from a Jio mobile tower and donated it to the local Gurdwara in Punjab. May be the iPhone 11 was also similarly donated to a Gurdwara, people wondered.

Stolen Jio generator was donated to a gurudwara, so maybe that iPhone 11 Pro is now in better hands. I think Saba should be happy. Sawaab milega. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) December 31, 2020

Check local Gurudwara.



That’s where stolen stuff is donated to by Naxals and Khalistanis. — 𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓪𝓻 𝓟𝓸𝓸𝓹𝓼𝔂 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 (@poopsy1971) December 31, 2020

Our hardworking, generator donating "farmers" are not professional thieves.#Our_Iphone pic.twitter.com/vfyPfmsTF9 — Animesh Das (@Animesh99146773) December 31, 2020

While some others were more blunt, alleging that the protestors are actually thieves only.

First generator stolen..now ur phone stolen..you r right the thugs sitting at the singhu border are bunch of professional thieves..😝😝🤭🤭 — Urban Yogini 🧘‍♀️🕉 (@UrbanYoginii) December 31, 2020

Lol these guys are stealing generators, iPhone kya cheez hai 😄😄😄. You should feel happy some poor farmer from Punjab got an iPhone 👍. Happy New Year !!! — nandu (@divyarunpai) December 31, 2020

People asked Saba Naqvi not to crib about the theft, and advised her to consider as her contribution towards the cause of the farmers.

When poor farmers can take so much of hardships for a cause, can't you sacrifice a small phone? You gotta be mean to crib about it. — Kishore Sonecha (@kishoresonecha) December 31, 2020

Ab kya farmers I phone 11 bhi nahi le saktey aapka …chill think it of it as contribution to the cause — SID🚩🇮🇳🚩 (@i_sid007) December 31, 2020

Some people also wondered how journalists can own phones that cost almost a lakh rupees despite ‘BJP ruining the economy’, referring to the constant allegations made by the left-liberal journalists.

Amazing, in spite of BJP ruining the economy our journalists can still own an expensive iPhone that costs more than a lakh of rupees 🙂 — Self Publish Your Book Worldwide (@thejendra) December 31, 2020

iPhone 11 Pro was launched in India in September 2019, and its starting price was Rs 99,900. However, the price has fallen now, after Apple launched the next phone, the iPhone 12 series this year, but still remains among the costliest phones available in the market.