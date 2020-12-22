Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today refused to grant approval for a special session of the Kerala Assembly scheduled for tomorrow. According to reports, the special session was intended to discuss the three farm laws passed by the central government and to pass a resolution against the laws. The special session was reportedly proposed by the CPI(M)-led LDF government at a Cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday. Now, after the Governor’s refusal the session will not be held tomorrow.

The Governor’s decision caused a political furore, with the state government criticising the decision calling it unfortunate. The BJP, on the other hand, welcomed the Governor’s decision saying that it was unconstitutional to pass a resolution against the three farm laws that have been passed by the Parliament and have received the assent of the President.

Making a jibe at the Governor, Congress Deputy leader in the house KC Joseph said that he was acting like a BJP agent. “Hs is acting like an agent of the BJP. His decision is not acceptable. It is the prerogative of the house to decide whether an issue is urgent or not”, said Joseph.

The Kerala CM’s office had reportedly said that the proposed session was intended to deliberate on the farm laws which are being opposed by some ‘farmers’. However, the state Finance Minister posted a tweet yesterday expressing solidarity with the protesting ‘farmers’.

Kerala cabinet decided to convene a special session of the legislative assembly on 23rd December before the scheduled budget session to discuss and reject the controversial farm laws. Kerala in total solidarity with the farmer’s struggle. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) December 21, 2020

Isaac said that the special session was meant to “reject the controversial farm laws”. The Governor had sought a clarification from the government on the urgency to convene the special session to which the government had submitted a reply. A regular session of the Assembly is reportedly planned to commence on January 8 and is likely to end on January 28. The Kerala government had convened a similar session earlier in which a resolution was passed demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Some ‘farmers’ have been holding ‘protests‘ against the three farm laws that were enacted by the central government for the purpose of introducing some major reforms in the agriculture sector.