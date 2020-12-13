Sunday, December 13, 2020
‘Gandhi was a rapist, slavery supporter and less than a decent human’, says Khalistani anti-farm law protestor in the USA

The Khalistani protestor defending the vandalism said, "Look at his writings and quotes when he lived in South Africa, he acted as an adjudicator to British colonialism administration to treat African-American lesser. There are numerous allegations upon him that have been proven of him being a rapist, less than a decent human being"

OpIndia Staff
Gandhi statue vandalised in Washington by Khalistanis/ Image Source: ANI
On Saturday, Khalistani elements in the US under the guise of protesting against the farm laws in India defaced and vandalised a statue of MK Gandhi in Washington DC. The Pro-Khalistani elements desecrated Gandhi’s statue by putting up Khalistani flags on his bust that is located in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The Khalistani sympathisers not only vandalised MK Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy but also abused ‘father of the nation’ by referring to him as a rapist and the one who was complacent to slavery. One of the protestors even went on to suggest that MK Gandhi was less than a decent human being.

Mansimran Singh, one of the organisers of the rally in solidarity with the alleged farmers protest in India defended the vandalism of MK Gandhi’s statue. According to Singh, Gandhi was a symbol of British colonialism and added that his statues need to be taken down as he was rapist, complacent to slavery.

Singh, drawing a comparison between MK Gandhi and the confederates who fought against the United States of America during the American Civil War, said, “In America, all confederate statues were vandalised and now they have been taken down. The people rose and said something that we discredit previous figures who were rapists, slave owners and also complacent to rapists and slavery. So was Gandhi”.

The Khalistani protestor defending the vandalism said, “Look at his writings and quotes when he lived in South Africa, he acted as an adjudicator to British colonialism administration to treat African-American lesser. There are numerous allegations upon him that have been proven of him being a rapist, less than a decent human being”

He also claimed that the Gandhi statues have been taken down all over the world. Why not this one? he asked.

Protestor defends Khalistani hijacking of ‘farmer protests’ in India

The protestor also said that the protest is not particularly against the government but in support of the farmers. It is against the current administration there. We see this bill as eradication of our culture, he added.

“For me, we are just another group that supports the farmers,” the Khalistani protestor added.

Openly support anti-India agenda, the protestors said, “Where does Khalistan come from? In the last 35 years, you have seen this activism grow. Why doesn’t India ask that question to its own people or its own government as to why we have this.”

Speaking about Khalistan flags during the protest, he said, “The organisers will raise the Khalistan issue on another platform on another day. We want the media to concern on the farmers’ issue. This is not a regional issue.”

This is the second time that the Gandhi’s statue faced vandalism in this year. Earlier, the protestors had vandalised the statues on June 3 during the George Floyd protests.

It is also important to notehow Khalistani sympathisers have hijacked the ‘farmer protests’ in India and are using to further their secessionist agenda. Foreign-based Khalistanis and certain entertainers with a shady history have been extremely vocal over the course of these protests.

