Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu has threatened to assault Union Minister Raosaheb Danve after he said that the farmer protests are being fuelled by Pakistan and China. Kadu said that earlier when Danve had made such a statement, he had gheraoed his house but this time he would have to enter his house and beat him up.

Kadu is an independent MLA from Achalpur constituency and has been a minister in the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that we’ll have to enter his house & beat him up: Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu on Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s statement ‘China, Pak behind farmer’s protest’

Yesterday, speaking at the inauguration of a health centre at Kolte Takli in Badnapur taluka in Jalna district of Maharashtra, Danve had claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing farmer protests. He alleged that Muslims were incited in a similar manner during anti-CAA protests. “The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave? Those efforts didn’t succeed and how farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries”, Danve, MoS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs had said.

Mocking Danve’s remarks, the Shiv Sena has said that the government should conduct another surgical strike on Pakistan and China if they are fuelling unrest in India.

Khalistani elements in farmer protests

The farmer protests that began as an agitation against the farm laws later came to be dominated by Khalistani rhetoric. During the protests, several problematic statements have been made by ‘farmers leaders’ appealing to identity politics and in some cases extremist ideologies. Also, Khalistani elements like SFJ have taken over the issue and have been using the farmer protests as a tool to propagate the Khalistan agenda in India and abroad