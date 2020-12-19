Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home News Reports 'Women cannot run as fast as men, could be why female Naxals fail to...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Women cannot run as fast as men, could be why female Naxals fail to escape’: Reports say Maoists use women as shield

In the wee hours of December 12, two women Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The slain Naxalites were identified as Savitri and Shoba, members of Darrekasa and Malajkhand Dalams.

OpIndia Staff
Women Maoists used as shields, fall to bullets, says a report
Representative Image(Source: Telangana Today)
4

A report published on Times of India has thrown light on the use of women as shields and expendables by the Maoist leadership to continue their unlawful and nefarious activities. It states that women are persuaded to join Maoists ranks so that they could be enlisted for the first line of defense against the police officials.

The report came in the wake of the encounter that led to the neutralization of two women Maoists in Chhattisgarh last week. In the wee hours of December 12, two women Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The slain Naxalites were identified as Savitri and Shoba, members of Darrekasa and Malajkhand Dalams.

The gunfight between the Maoists and security forces took place at Borevan forest in Kirnapur, about 50 KMs from Balaghat town and close to Maharashtra border. One of the Maoists were killed at 12:30 AM but the other one, who was injured, took up the position and continued firing at the forces. The encounter ensued for another 45 minutes after which the second Maoist was also eliminated.

In a similar encounter between the security forces and Maoists, another Naxalite, Sharda, was shot dead on November 6 this year.

Rising participation of women in Naxalite activities

With the neutralisation of Savitri, Shoba and Sharda, Madhya Pradesh has so far eliminated seven Maoists in the last eight years. However, what is truly remarkable is that the majority of those neutralised by the police have been women. Three of the women killed were from neighbouring Chhattisgarh while the other two hailed from Maharashtra. Likewise, another six women Maoists were killed in neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in just one week.

Not just men but women have also been active participants in perpetrating Maoist activities in the country. The Maoist’s Central Military Commission (CMC) recently stated that security forces killed 839 women cadres were killed in the past two decades.

A report published in March 2020 stated that women have been integral to the Naxalite/Maoist movement in India. It stated that while there were reluctance and hesitance initially, but later it gained momentum as women started joining the left-wing extremism in droves. The report contended that one of the reasons why women started joining the movement was they got carried away by the exhortations of the visiting Maoist squads through their speeches and the revolutionary songs rendered by their cultural troupes.

The report went on to say that the number of women Maoists swelled only in the last two decades, with some of them highly educated urban ideologues and leaders. While there had been no one reason for women joining the fold of Maoism, many of them have done it in desperation, and some of the others after being exploited by the high and the mighty in their village areas.

However, for the security officials and police forces who are involved in combing dense forests where Maoists and Naxalites are active, the gender of the extremist is a non-issue. When asked about the disproportionate number of eliminated Maoists being women, IG -Balaghat Range K P Venkateshwar Rao said that gender is not a factor for the security forces in their fight against Naxalism. He added that the Maoists, whether male or female, are simply insurgents for the security personnel. He also added that forces cannot wait to identify gender during a fierce gun battle.

“Women are actively participating in murders and IED attacks on police and armed forces. The two we killed last week were involved in more than 20 criminal cases,” Rao said.

Women used as shields and expendables by the Maoist leaders

According to intelligence officials and researchers tracking Left-Wing Extremism, women are used as shields, expendables by the Maoists and they are not trained for assuming leadership roles. They assert that this key inference should be exploited by the government to dissuade women from joining the Maoist ranks.

Women’s build often works against them during the encounters, police officials believe. “They can’t run as fast as men. This may be just one of the reasons. In the jungle, you have to be very quick to run and hide, or else you are dead,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Maoists had, for the first time, released a list of 22 women cadres killed in encounters to encourage other females to join the movement.
 
Military psychologist Varnika Sharma believes that the security forces can also use such similar psychological propaganda to deter women from joining the Maoists ranks. She added that during tactical counter-offensive campaigns, often Maoist leaders mislead women Maoists into believing that troops do not open fire on them so they will remain safe.

“Having women in the outer circle (pehla ghera) started after 2010. In some cases, children are also deployed by the Maoist leaders,” Sharma said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs believes that more than 60 per cent of the lower ranks in Maoists and 50 per cent of the PLGA are women. They are used in front, leaving them vulnerable to the first contact with security forces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNaxal women
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Fact Check: Arvind Kejriwal lies again, claims Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of COVID tests in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tried to mislead the public by claiming that Delhi govt is carrying out highest number of Covid tests.
Read more
News Reports

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

OpIndia Staff -
Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in presence of Amit Shah
Read more

Amit Shah in West Bengal: Khudiram Bose’s kin gets emotional, says never accorded such respect by any govt, including TMC

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After arriving in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

Media OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Women cannot run as fast as men, could be why female Naxals fail to escape’: Reports say Maoists use women as shield

OpIndia Staff -
A disproportionate number of women Maoists in several states have recently been eliminated during gunfight with forces.
Read more
News Reports

Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth crores attached by the ED in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
Farooq Abdullah was named by the CBI in the charge sheet filed last year accusing him of misusing BCCI funds.
Read more
News Reports

Massive victory for BJP in Tiwa Autonomous Council election in Assam, wins 33 out of 36 seats while ally AGP gets 2, Congress wins...

OpIndia Staff -
The Tiwa Autonomous Council covers parts of Morigaon (19 seats), Nagaon (10 seats), Hojai (1 seat) and Kamrup (Metro) (6 seats) districts in Assam
Read more
Politics

‘Journalist’ claims Congress leader is wrong about Rahul Gandhi accepting leadership of Congress, gets befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
Pallavi Ghosh, too embarrassed to continue with the conversation and at a loss for words, only replied with a folded hands emoji.
Read more
News Reports

‘Transfer of Kanjurmarg land for metro car shed borders on fraud’: Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra govt for ignoring court orders

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court slammed Maharashtra govt for ignoring multiple cases on the Kanjurmarg land by handing it over to MMRDA
Read more
Politics

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee says Amit Shah does not understand West Bengal politics, claims TMC will form the government for the third time

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that thousands of TMC workers are willing to join the BJP, but the final decision will be taken by the party.
Read more
News Reports

RSS stalwart and eminent scholar Madhav Govind Vaidya passes away at the age of 97

OpIndia Staff -
RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya passed away in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Crime

How Wasim Akram became Vikas Rajput to trap Hindu woman, then tortured and blackmailed her: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Government in Madhya Pradesh is introducing some stringent provision in the proposed law against forced religious conversions
Read more
Politics

Tolabaaj Bhaipo hatao: Key takeaways from the speeches of Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari in Midnapore

OpIndia Staff -
"This is just the beginning. By the time the elections come, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party," Amit Shah said.
Read more
Politics

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting: Speculations of yet another Rahul Gandhi relaunch amidst applause by Congress leaders

OpIndia Staff -
A meeting was scheduled between the Congress party leadership and dissenting leaders to iron out the differences between the two sides
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com