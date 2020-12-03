MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand ‘MDH’ passed away earlier today. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment at Delhi hospital since past three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning and passed away at 5:30 AM.

Born on 27 March, 1923 in undivided India in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, Mahashayji was a school dropout. He joined his father’s spices business in young age.

After 1947 India-Pakistan partition, he moved to India where he stayed at refugee camp in Amritsar. After that he moved to Delhi’s Karol Bagh where he opened a store. He launched MDH Masala as a brand in 1959. MDH stands for ‘Mahashayji Di Hatti’.

In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian award in India.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Mahashay Dharampal Gulati for Trade & Industry. He is the Chairman of 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) and an icon in the Indian food industry pic.twitter.com/I109601WsI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 16, 2019

MDH Masala says that Mahashayji used to donate 90% of his salary to charity.