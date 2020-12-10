According to a report by Navbharat Times, on December 5 (Saturday), Shahid Mian, the father of 22-year-old Alisha, lodged an FIR at Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly stating that his daughter had been kidnapped by three people, the owner of a firm where she had worked. Besides Siddharth Saxena alias Aman (24), who married Alisha, the FIR named his sister Chanchal, who was her colleague at a private firm, and the firm’s owner Manoj Kumar Saxena.

In the FIR, the father claimed that on December 1, his daughter left home “to collect pending dues from her office” and did not return. Finding her phone switched off, Mian said, he went to the office and met Saxena who did not provide any information.

Mian claimed that Aman used to pressure his daughter for marriage, which led to her stop going to work. He accused Manoj Kumar and Anchal of putting pressure on Alisha to marry Aman.

Muslim girl gives a statement in court in favour of the Hindu youth

While Mian has accused Bareilly police of inaction, SP City Ravindra Kumar confirmed that following the complaint, they recovered Alisha on December 6 and produced in front of the magistrate, where she confirmed of marrying Aman on her will as she was a major. Kumar said that the girl had given a statement in court in favour of the youth. There was no mention of any religious conversion. Following the testimony, Alisha was allowed to go with her husband, said the police.

According to Station House Officer Avaneesh Kumar, after the FIR was filed, the Bareilly police who started investigating the case, found that the allegations meted out at Aman, Manoj and Chanchal were baseless. Kumar confirmed that Alisha had visited the station and said that she was a major, denied the charge of kidnapping and confirmed that she had gone with Aman on her own free will.

“The girl told us that she married Aman at an Arya Samaj temple on September 29 and that they hid this information from her family. The girl had the marriage documents with her,” said Kumar.

Police got Alisha’s medical examination done and got her identified by her family. On Monday, they got her statement recorded before a magistrate in which she reiterated what she told police, confirmed SHO Avaneesh Kumar.

