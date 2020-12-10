Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports Bareilly: Father of a Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping his daughter, the...
News Reports
Updated:

Bareilly: Father of a Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping his daughter, the girl tells court she married him on her own free will

"The girl told us that she married Aman at an Arya Samaj temple on September 29 and that they hid this information from her family":, the police said

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose (Source: KnowLaw)
183

According to a report by Navbharat Times, on December 5 (Saturday), Shahid Mian, the father of 22-year-old Alisha, lodged an FIR at Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly stating that his daughter had been kidnapped by three people, the owner of a firm where she had worked. Besides Siddharth Saxena alias Aman (24), who married Alisha, the FIR named his sister Chanchal, who was her colleague at a private firm, and the firm’s owner Manoj Kumar Saxena.

In the FIR, the father claimed that on December 1, his daughter left home “to collect pending dues from her office” and did not return. Finding her phone switched off, Mian said, he went to the office and met Saxena who did not provide any information.

Mian claimed that Aman used to pressure his daughter for marriage, which led to her stop going to work. He accused Manoj Kumar and Anchal of putting pressure on Alisha to marry Aman.

Muslim girl gives a statement in court in favour of the Hindu youth

While Mian has accused Bareilly police of inaction, SP City Ravindra Kumar confirmed that following the complaint, they recovered Alisha on December 6 and produced in front of the magistrate, where she confirmed of marrying Aman on her will as she was a major. Kumar said that the girl had given a statement in court in favour of the youth. There was no mention of any religious conversion. Following the testimony, Alisha was allowed to go with her husband, said the police.

According to Station House Officer Avaneesh Kumar, after the FIR was filed, the Bareilly police who started investigating the case, found that the allegations meted out at Aman, Manoj and Chanchal were baseless. Kumar confirmed that Alisha had visited the station and said that she was a major, denied the charge of kidnapping and confirmed that she had gone with Aman on her own free will.

“The girl told us that she married Aman at an Arya Samaj temple on September 29 and that they hid this information from her family. The girl had the marriage documents with her,” said Kumar.

Police got Alisha’s medical examination done and got her identified by her family. On Monday, they got her statement recorded before a magistrate in which she reiterated what she told police, confirmed SHO Avaneesh Kumar.

Incidences where Hindus have become victims of religious bigotry for being romantically involved with Muslim women

We have previously reported as many as 20 instances where Hindus have been assaulted and killed by the family members of their Muslim lover/wife. These instances of religious bigotry exhibited by Muslim family members against Hindu men for being romantically involved with their daughter have often failed to garner the attention of mainstream media organisations and leftist portals since in these cases the perpetrators are Muslims.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Here is what will happen if the govt gives in to demands of ‘farmer protests’ and why it cannot afford to do so

K Bhattacharjee -
The protesters at the 'farmer protests' appear unwilling to reach any compromise with the Central Government on the matter.
Read more
News Reports

After brandishing pictures of Islamists and Naxals, farmers leaders threaten govt, to block railway tracks since ‘ultimatum is over’

OpIndia Staff -
After refusing to take part in the 6th round of talks yesterday, the 'farmer leaders' rejected the government's written proposal.
Read more

Media reports claim NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar likely to replace Sonia Gandhi as the new UPA Chairperson, NCP denies the reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCP supremo who had initially opposed Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the UPA chairperson might replace her.

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

World OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US State Department rejects USCIRF recommendation to designate India as country of particular concern, designates Pakistan, China and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US State Department said that violation of religious freedom was carried out by the government in Pakistan which was not the case in India
Read more
News Reports

Hindu and Christian Women in Pakistan being marketed as concubines and forced brides into China: US diplomat

OpIndia Staff -
US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom said that religious discrimination makes religious minorities in Pakistan vulnerable
Read more
News Reports

Bareilly: Father of a Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping his daughter, the girl tells court she married him on her own free...

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the allegation of her father, the Muslim girl said that she willingly married the Hindu boy, and she has attained the legal age of marriage
Read more
Politics

Samajwadi Party leader in trouble over ‘mota lamba tonti’, NCW Chief takes cognizance of derogatory tweet against women

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Jagan Agrawal, digital media coordinator of the Samajwadi Party, is in trouble after making a disgusting tweet against women.
Read more
News Reports

After preparing to expel 231 radicalized foreign nationals, France Government unveils new law to tackle Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
This law is a result of the various attacks carried out by radical Islamists in France including the beheading of Samuel Paty
Read more
Politics

Here is what will happen if the govt gives in to demands of ‘farmer protests’ and why it cannot afford to do so

K Bhattacharjee -
The protesters at the 'farmer protests' appear unwilling to reach any compromise with the Central Government on the matter.
Read more
World

TikTok weaponized: Experts reveal how China influences elections, controls media and propaganda, hail India for banning Chinese apps

OpIndia Staff -
panellists revealed Chinese methods of propaganda and how they control the narrative in countries like USA and several other countries across the world
Read more
News Reports

Farm laws will not be repealed, MSP here to stay and govt ready to discuss the provisions with farmers: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

OpIndia Staff -
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that MSP has got nothing to do with the farm laws and they do not affect MSP at all
Read more
News Reports

After ‘Ka Ka Chi Chi’, Mamata Banerjee comes up with ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ only hours after BJP leaders were attacked

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that BJP leaders keep visiting West Bengal as they don't have any other work, mocked the name of BJP president
Read more
News Reports

Dalit man beaten to death for ‘touching food’ in MP? Contrary reports emerge that suggest he was beaten for molesting woman

OpIndia Staff -
Various media outlets like ANI, Times of India, Zee News Hindi, India Today, NDTV, Scroll.in etc, have claimed that the Dalit man was killed due to his caste
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,262FollowersFollow
20,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com