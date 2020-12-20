Sunday, December 20, 2020
Home News Reports New bacterial infection emerges in Kerala causing one death. Here is all you need...
News Reports
Updated:

New bacterial infection emerges in Kerala causing one death. Here is all you need to know about the Shigella bacteria

Unlike COVID-19, which is a viral infection, Shigellosis is a bacterial infection and can be treated. The treatment for Shigellosis usually includes injecting antibiotics to eliminate the bacteria from your digestive tract.

OpIndia Staff
Shigella bacteria
5

Even as the country is yet to recover from the Chinese pandemic coronavirus, a new bacterial infection has emerged in Kerala spreading fear across the state as the infection is believed to be contagious and could be fatal. The infection ‘Shigellosis’, caused by a bacteria – ‘Shigella’, has already claimed the life of 11-year-old youth in Kerala causing panic in the state.

Kerala, which has been one of the worst affected states from the COVID-19, is already struggling to recover from the pandemic even as a large number of fresh cases are being reported on a day-to-day basis. Amidst this, at least six cases of ‘Shigella’ infection and 20 other suspected cases, mostly among children, have been reported in Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

Reportedly, this is not the first time the infection has been reported in Kerala. In 2019, the infection was reported from Koyilandy. Nearly 40 children of the West Lower Primary School, Keezhppayyur, were hospitalised in 2019 after getting infected from the bacteria.

What is Shigellosis?

Shigellosis is a bacterial infection caused by a group of bacteria called Shigella. The ‘Shigella’ bacterium, which affects the digestive system, is spread through contaminated water and food or through contact with contaminated faeces. The bacteria release toxins that irritate the intestines. The primary symptom of shigellosis is diarrhoea.

The bacteria affects kids, infants more than older children and adults. Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps and it can last for seven days. The bacteria spreads not only through surfaces through contact but also from eating food prepared by someone carrying the infection.

Is there a treatment for Shigellosis?

Unlike COVID-19, which is a viral infection, Shigellosis is a bacterial infection and can be treated. The treatment for Shigellosis usually includes injecting antibiotics to eliminate the bacteria from the digestive tract. The presence of the bacteria is generally confirmed through a stool test.

Additionally, this infection can be prevented initially by maintaining proper hygiene. There are also medications for the infection and hospitalisation is a rare occurrence if one is infected by the bacteria.

However, in case of extreme cases, hospitalisation is required. Sometimes, it is advised that combating dehydration is the main goal of treatment for most cases of shigellosis. Drinking plenty of fluids, especially electrolyte solutions, many of which can easily bought over the counter can be useful.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

AAP seeks donations for 2022 UP polls based on COVID-19 lies. Here is how Kejriwal govt treated migrants from UP-Bihar amid pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP claimed that the Delhi Government had conducted the highest number of total tests, which was claimed to be 88,000.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit Shah’s rally, six hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons allegedly attacked BJP worked while they were returning from Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal
Read more

PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam.

Uttar Pradesh: Sunni Waqf Board issues blueprint for new mosque coming up on land allotted after Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The foundation stone for the upcoming masjid at Ayodhya will be held on 26th January 2021

Read how Congress’ over-reliance on Islamic parties such as IUML might be costing its electoral prospects in Kerala

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The increasing affinity of the Congress party towards radical Islam, backed by Muslim organisations' firm control on the UDF, has now cost political support for them in Kerala.

World Bank’s revised Ease of Doing Business report reaffirms India’s ranking: Read how usual suspects had attacked Modi govt anticipating downgrading of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
World Bank had suspended Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities regarding changes to data in previous reports

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

New bacterial infection emerges in Kerala causing one death. Here is all you need to know about the Shigella bacteria

OpIndia Staff -
Shigellosis is a bacterial infection caused by a group of bacteria called Shigella, it affects the digestive system
Read more
Politics

AAP seeks donations for 2022 UP polls based on COVID-19 lies. Here is how Kejriwal govt treated migrants from UP-Bihar amid pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP claimed that the Delhi Government had conducted the highest number of total tests, which was claimed to be 88,000.
Read more
News Reports

Reliance Industries to build world’s largest zoo in Jamnagar in Gujarat, layout approved by Central Zoo Authority

OpIndia Staff -
The layout for the zoo has already been approved by the Central Zoo Authority, and the same has been uploaded on authority's website.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers attacked with stones, bricks, petrol bombs in West Bengal after HM Amit Shah’s rally, six hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons allegedly attacked BJP worked while they were returning from Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

OpIndia Staff -
Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Sunni Waqf Board issues blueprint for new mosque coming up on land allotted after Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The foundation stone for the upcoming masjid at Ayodhya will be held on 26th January 2021
Read more
Politics

Read how Congress’ over-reliance on Islamic parties such as IUML might be costing its electoral prospects in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
The increasing affinity of the Congress party towards radical Islam, backed by Muslim organisations' firm control on the UDF, has now cost political support for them in Kerala.
Read more
News Reports

World Bank’s revised Ease of Doing Business report reaffirms India’s ranking: Read how usual suspects had attacked Modi govt anticipating downgrading of India

OpIndia Staff -
World Bank had suspended Ease of Doing Business report due to irregularities regarding changes to data in previous reports
Read more
News Reports

‘Women cannot run as fast as men, could be why female Naxals fail to escape’: Reports say Maoists use women as shield

OpIndia Staff -
A disproportionate number of women Maoists in several states have recently been eliminated during gunfight with forces.
Read more
News Reports

Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth crores attached by the ED in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
Farooq Abdullah was named by the CBI in the charge sheet filed last year accusing him of misusing BCCI funds.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com