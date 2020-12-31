Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family says the reports are false and baseless

“Geelani is ok & alive, Rumour about his death is false and baseless”, his son Naseed Geelani told media

OpIndia Staff
geelani
3

Naseed Geelani, son of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, has denied reports of the death of his father, which had appeared yesterday in one Pakistan based media house. “Geelani is ok & alive, Rumor about his death is false and baseless”, Naseem told KNS Kashmir, responding to the media reports.

Yesterday, Pakistani media house Daily Times had reported that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani had passed away due to a serious illness. The report had said that Geelani died on Wednesday, and the funeral prayers were to be held today. The report had quoted a written statement issued by Hurriyat, saying that the separatist leader was suffering from chest infection and he was not responding to the ongoing treatment.

Several social media users had shared the Daily Times report on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, saying that Geelani has died. But now his son had denied the news report, and has confirmed that his father is ok and alive.

Born in 1929, Syed Ali Shah Geelani is 91 years old, and he is suffering from health issued for several months. In fact, the rumours of his death had emerged earlier this year too, which the family was forced to deny. Internet connections were snapped in February this year to prevent the spread of rumours of his death, which could have led to law and order problems. In 2014 also, rumours of Geelani’s death had spread.

In June this year, Geelani had resigned from the Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist groups in the Valley. He had written a detailed two-page letter highlighting the reasons behind his resignation from the Hurriyat Conference. As per the letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years. Besides, he had revealed that his colleagues had also began to maintain distance from him.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani is considered as the senior-most Hurriyat leader, which itself is sponsored by Pakistan. Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He became an MLA from Sopore constituency first in 1972 and went on to become MLA for two more terms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded
Read more
News Reports

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.
Read more

From Grooming Jihad, Hathras case to exposing ‘drone boy’: Here are the top 10 articles of 2020 by OpIndia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
These are the top 10 articles on OpIndia that you helped go viral and made them the most read this year.

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family says the reports are false and baseless

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media house Daily Times had reported that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani had passed away due to a serious illness
Read more
News Reports

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Javed slit his married girlfriend’s throat while her five children watched

OpIndia Staff -
The accused alleged that the victim who was already married wanted to marry another man named Sonu.
Read more
News Reports

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
News Reports

From Grooming Jihad, Hathras case to exposing ‘drone boy’: Here are the top 10 articles of 2020 by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
These are the top 10 articles on OpIndia that you helped go viral and made them the most read this year.
Read more
News Reports

COVID: Healthcare workers to get vaccinated first, followed by frontline workers, India orders 83 crore syringes

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has clarified that before mass vaccination for the general public, healthcare workers will be vaccinated first, followed by frontline workers.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com