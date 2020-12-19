Saturday, December 19, 2020
‘Journalist’ claims Congress leader is wrong about Rahul Gandhi accepting leadership of Congress, gets befitting reply

Our daily dose of entertainment was provided today by senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and 'journalist' perceived to be close to the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar, Pallavi Ghosh.

Sanjay Nirupam declared, in quite an emphatic fashion, that according to ‘sources’, Rahul Gandhi has consented to become the president of the Congress party and there is consensus among senior leaders regarding the course of action. Organizational elections will be held nevertheless, which, by all means, will be a mere formality. However, right then, Pallavi Ghosh jumped onto the scene and announced that no such discussion had taken place.

The hilarious discussion between Pallavi Ghosh and Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam, obviously annoyed, then shot back, “Were you present at the meeting?” Pallavi Ghosh then replied that she was not but reasserted that Rahul Gandhi had said no such thing. “I have sources too. Like your sources told you even though you are in Mumbai. I was right outside where the meeting was taking place.”

The Congress leader, in no mood for such sleights, replied, “How can you say that your sources are correct and mine are wrong?” Pallavi Ghosh, too embarrassed to continue with the conversation and at a loss for words, only replied with a folded hands emoji.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with some of the dissenting leaders on Saturday, the first attempt at rapprochement between both sides of the party. The meeting saw participation from senior leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, BS Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan and others, who arrived at Gandhi’s residence, 10 Janpath, this morning.

The ‘journalist’ in question has embarrassed herself in the past as well in her bid to speak for the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar. She happens to be one of their most loyal defenders. In the past, she has whitewashed the ill-treatment of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by Rahul Gandhi.

On one particular occasion, she took it upon herself to inform a Congress candidate that Rahul Gandhi has asked him to express regret. It does speak volumes for her journalism that she pretends to know more than a senior Congress leader about the internal matters of the party than the leader herself.

