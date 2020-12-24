Delhi police yesterday arrested a person name Haroon alias Shahji Bangali for duping people pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri. Haroon, a resident of Zakir Nagar in Meerut, had registered himself on Google and Truecaller app as Miyaji Shah Bangali under his fake name. He had reportedly duped a number of people.

Haroon got Rs 85,000 deposited in his account by a woman

According to reports, there are several cases of murder and riots filed against Haroon. His son named Arif was also involved in the frauds he committed. Haroon was nabbed by the police after a woman filed a complaint against him. The woman, who is a resident of Keshavpuram in Delhi, said that she had received a phone call from an unknown number and the person on the other side introduced himself as Pandit Rahul Shastri. He told her that he could fix all the domestic issues that she was facing by performing a Yajna. He even induced the women to transfer an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account. However, the woman grew suspicious after Haroon asked her to deposit Rs 55 thousand more in his account.

He and his son arrested by the police

A case was registered against Haroon on the woman’s complaint. A team of police led by SHO Sanjay Rawat started the investigation in the case. The police traced Haroon through his phone location and arrested him from Meerut. His son Arif was also arrested by the police. The police are investigating how many people Haroon has fooled.

Muslim dressed as Sadhus

In October this year, a video had emerged showing three Muslim men hiding their identities by dressing in saffron clothes pretending to be Hindu sadhus. Their true identities were revealed when a man confronted them. When he asked their true identities, they told their names as Suddu, Diwan and Ali Hussain. All the three confessed that they were Muslims. One of them said to the man asking about their real identities that they did not commit a crime or steal anything. This might be true but if such people hiding their identities behind saffron robes commit any crimes the Hindu sadhus are defamed.