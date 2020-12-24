Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home News Reports Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri

The police traced Haroon through his phone location and arrested him from Meerut. His son Arif was also arrested by the police

OpIndia Staff
Haroon pretended to be Pandit Rahul Shastri
Police have arrested the accused (via Aaj Tak)
2

Delhi police yesterday arrested a person name Haroon alias Shahji Bangali for duping people pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri. Haroon, a resident of Zakir Nagar in Meerut, had registered himself on Google and Truecaller app as Miyaji Shah Bangali under his fake name. He had reportedly duped a number of people.

Haroon got Rs 85,000 deposited in his account by a woman

According to reports, there are several cases of murder and riots filed against Haroon. His son named Arif was also involved in the frauds he committed. Haroon was nabbed by the police after a woman filed a complaint against him. The woman, who is a resident of Keshavpuram in Delhi, said that she had received a phone call from an unknown number and the person on the other side introduced himself as Pandit Rahul Shastri. He told her that he could fix all the domestic issues that she was facing by performing a Yajna. He even induced the women to transfer an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account. However, the woman grew suspicious after Haroon asked her to deposit Rs 55 thousand more in his account.

He and his son arrested by the police

A case was registered against Haroon on the woman’s complaint. A team of police led by SHO Sanjay Rawat started the investigation in the case. The police traced Haroon through his phone location and arrested him from Meerut. His son Arif was also arrested by the police. The police are investigating how many people Haroon has fooled.

Muslim dressed as Sadhus

In October this year, a video had emerged showing three Muslim men hiding their identities by dressing in saffron clothes pretending to be Hindu sadhus. Their true identities were revealed when a man confronted them. When he asked their true identities, they told their names as Suddu, Diwan and Ali Hussain. All the three confessed that they were Muslims. One of them said to the man asking about their real identities that they did not commit a crime or steal anything. This might be true but if such people hiding their identities behind saffron robes commit any crimes the Hindu sadhus are defamed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Opinions

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.
Read more

“Sooar ki charbi haram hai”: Islamic organisations issue fatwa against coronavirus vaccines from China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars have called Covid-19 vaccine haram as it may have pork gelatin

From being in a ‘hurry’ to double farmer income to missing Sonia Gandhi’s NAC: Bizarre excuses Communists give to put farm laws on hold

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
The Hindu carried an opinion piece on farmer laws which had some of the most bizarre excuses for which the farm laws must be withdrawn.

Netizens call for #EcoFriendlyChristmas ahead of the festival, urge PETA and other environmentalists to join the cause

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users raise voice to save the planet and urge people to celebrate eco-friendly Christmas.

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri

OpIndia Staff -
Haroon induced a woman to deposit an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account in exchange of performing a Shanti Yajna for her.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Opinions

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Soyub Kotwal arrested for forcing Hindu girl to convert into Islam, sent vulgar messages on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
Soyub Kotwal, who is an employee in the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, was arrested by Dakshina Kannada district police
Read more
News Reports

“Sooar ki charbi haram hai”: Islamic organisations issue fatwa against coronavirus vaccines from China

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars have called Covid-19 vaccine haram as it may have pork gelatin
Read more
Opinions

From being in a ‘hurry’ to double farmer income to missing Sonia Gandhi’s NAC: Bizarre excuses Communists give to put farm laws on hold

S. Sudhir Kumar -
The Hindu carried an opinion piece on farmer laws which had some of the most bizarre excuses for which the farm laws must be withdrawn.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police raids office of Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha accused of forging affidavit and tutoring riot victims to lie

OpIndia Staff -
Mehmood Pracha is accused of forging affidavits and tutoring Delhi riot victims to give false evidence
Read more
News Reports

India born Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias accused of sexual misconduct after his death

OpIndia Staff -
The law firm investigating allegations said in its interim report that allegations against Ravi Zacharias appeared to be true.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Terrorists convicted for the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl released by Sindh High Court

OpIndia Staff -
Sheikh was one of the terrorists freed by India along with Masood Azhar in 1999 to secure the release of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com