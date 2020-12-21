Monday, December 21, 2020
Home News Reports TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021: Here is what happened

Earlier, Prashant Kishor was political strategist for Rahul Gandhi and Congress ahead of 2017 UP elections where SP-Congress alliance faced a humiliating defeat.

OpIndia Staff
TMC strategist Prashant Kishor's faux pas as the political landscape in Bengal heats up
89

As the political landscape in West Bengal heats up, the ruling party TMC seems to have had a faux pas. A day after the massive roadshow of Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC’s strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to ‘challenge’ that despite the ‘hype amplified by supportive media’, BJP in Bengal will ‘struggle to cross double digits’ in Bengal.

Essentially, Kishor inadvertently ended up admitting that the BJP will end up with at least 99 seats (highest double digit figure).

The faux pas wasn’t lost on netizens who did not miss the opportunity. BJP Bengal Observer Kailash Vijayvargiya took a dig on Kishor and said how after the BJP forms the government in Bengal, the country will have to lose one of its political strategist.

Bengal assembly has 294 seats and majority mark is 148. In 2016 assembly elections, TMC had won 211 seats while Congress got 44 seats. The BJP in Bengal had won 3 seats.

Psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh also wondered whether Bengal is heading for hung assembly with the kind of predictions Kishor is making.

Some were just brutal.

This prediction from TMC is a bit rich considering the fact that in 2019 general elections, TMC went down from 34 MPs in 2014 to 22 MPs and BJP went from 2 MPs in 2014 to 18. In fact, BJP’s vote share had also gone up by over 22% to 40.64% while TMC’s vote share had only gone up 3.48% to 43.69%.

Netizens also pointed out how Kishor put a bad bet this time.

Speaking of bad bets, Kishor had earlier worked as poll strategist for Rahul Gandhi and Congress ahead of 2017 UP Assembly Elections. In the 403 member assembly, the SP-Congress alliance was reduced to 54 seats while the BJP got a sensational 325 seats.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprashant kishor mamata banerjee, prashant kishor tmc
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
As the political landscape in West Bengal heats up, the ruling party TMC seems to have had a faux pas.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala has no APMCs in the state, but Communist govt calls assembly session to ‘reject’ farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala is one of the few states that have not implemented the APMC Act.
Read more

Telangana now has a ‘Sonu Sood Temple’: Fans perform aarti for actor’s statue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared on Twitter, the locals could be seen performing 'aarti' at the temple and raise slogans of 'Jai Ho Sonu Sood'.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.

Coronavirus scare: United Kingdom discovers a mutated, more transmissible strain, imposes lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new variant, discovered in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible than its counterpart.

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjukta Basu was responding to Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan's comment regarding how India eradicated polio through vaccination

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
World

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
As the political landscape in West Bengal heats up, the ruling party TMC seems to have had a faux pas.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala has no APMCs in the state, but Communist govt calls assembly session to ‘reject’ farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala is one of the few states that have not implemented the APMC Act.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana now has a ‘Sonu Sood Temple’: Fans perform aarti for actor’s statue

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared on Twitter, the locals could be seen performing 'aarti' at the temple and raise slogans of 'Jai Ho Sonu Sood'.
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccinations to start in January, will be tracked digitally at each step: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
The government has been working with states for four months to prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination program, said Union Health Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: United Kingdom discovers a mutated, more transmissible strain, imposes lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The new variant, discovered in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible than its counterpart.
Read more
News Reports

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjukta Basu was responding to Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan's comment regarding how India eradicated polio through vaccination
Read more
World

Meet Chen Weihua: China’s sh*t talker-in-chief, calls Trump-aide Pompeo ‘sh*t face’ after calling a US Senator ‘lifetime b*tch’

OpIndia Staff -
China drove into media spotlight after calling US Senator Marsha Blackburn a 'lifetime b*tch'. He has abused others as well.
Read more
News Reports

Despite baseless allegations about ‘abolishment of MSP’, govt continues purchase of crops, 49% of total paddy purchase made from Punjab alone

OpIndia Staff -
Paddy procurement under MSP during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 went up by more than 25% compared to the last year
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Bengal elections, Amit Shah lays down chronology for CAA and coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Rules of Citizenship Amendment Act will be formulated but only when the coronavirus vaccine immunisation plans are in motion, Home Minister Amit Shah today clarified.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com