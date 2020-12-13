Rohini Singh, who claims to be a ‘journalist’ at far-left portal ‘The Wire’, on Sunday took to Twitter to do what she does best – peddling misinformation on social media. The self-proclaimed journalist shared a Times Now report that claimed that a Punjab Police officer allegedly quit from his job to express his solidarity with the protesting ‘farmers’.

Singh, who has been forefront at putting out misleading information pertaining to the protests carried out by the alleged farmers, attempted again to peddle half-truth pertaining to the details of the resignation of suspended Punjab DIG (prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar and went to blame Modi government for the same.

Rohini Singh, attacking the Modi government, claimed that it was Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that was responsible for the resignation of Punjab DIG Lakhminder Singh Jakhar. Singh claimed that it was shameful of Piyush Goyal for slandering people who supported the protest just because of his ‘corporate pals’.

Rohini Singh’s attack on Piyush Goyal comes after the Union Minister had exposed the links of Naxals and far-left elements in the society attempting to hijack the ongoing ‘farmer protest. Lamenting over such an expose by the Union Minister, Rohini Singh targeted Piyush Goyal for discrediting the so-called farmers’ protests.

In her efforts to do so, Rohini Singh went on to insinuate that people like Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who according to her was an upright citizen and a man with impeccable integrity, are the real supporters of the ‘farmers’ protests. However, in hurry to project that the so-called farmers’ protests as a legitimate one, Rohini Singh seems to have deliberately ignored to state full facts pertaining to Lakhminder Singh Jakhar and controversies surrounding him.

Who is Lakhminder Singh Jakhar?

Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar, who is now hailed across the liberal media for resigning from his post to join farmers protest, was the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) in Punjab. However, in May this year, Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar was suspended from the service after he became accused in a corruption scandal.

The Punjab government had carried out a preliminary inquiry into the allegations by Deputy Superintendent Vijay Kumar against the controversial DIG. Kumar had alleged that during a visit on April 7, Jakhar and his staff demanded a monthly bribe and while he paid Rs 10,000, one of the jail warders paid Rs 3,000 to the DIG’s driver. The inquiry recommended action against Jakhar and a charge-sheet was filed.

Not just corruption charges, in 2012, Lakhminder Singh Jakhar was issued contempt notice by a Patiala court for refusing to execute the death warrants of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a Khalistani terrorist convicted in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s murder. The court had also slammed the officer for obstructing the administration of justice.

Six months after suspension, DIG Jakhar has now submitted his resignation claiming that he was doing so to protest against the contentious farm laws.

However, the likes of Rohini Singh, who claims to be the epitome of ‘neutral’ journalism, rather than questioning the intent of Jakhar’s sudden resignation that too amidst a corruption scandal, instead hails him to be the real representative of the so-called farmer protests.