Friday, December 18, 2020
Home Variety Satire Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears...
VarietySatire
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears he could miss out on role of Wormtail in Bollywood remake of Harry Potter

Rahul Gandhi is extremely displeased after senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that 99.9.% people within the Congress party want the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to be appointed party president.

K Bhattacharjee
Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: Financial Express
3

Rahul Gandhi is extremely displeased after senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that 99.9.% people within the Congress party want the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to be appointed party president. Rahul Gandhi has claimed that it is part of a well thought-out conspiracy by the BJP to prevent him from vacationing abroad.

Earlier, Surjewala had announced that the Congress party will soon initiate the process of electing its new party president. The decision was taken keeping in mind that if the elections are not held soon, then the tenure of Sonia Gandhi as ‘interim party president’ will soon exceed Rahul Gandhi’s whose position she was filling in temporarily.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal is angry as well since he believes it is part of Surjewala’s sinister designs to put an end to his acting career before it began. Since Rahul Gandhi quit as the president of the Congress party, Sibal has been trying to pursue his passions outside of politics, where he believes his talent actually lies. But now that the former president looks poised to make a return, he fears that he will be summoned again to actually run the party from the shadows once again.

Kapil Sibal was planning to audition for the role of Peter Pettigrew, a Voldemort pet, in the Bollywood remake of the Harry Potter movies. Sibal was convinced that he would be selected for the role due to his close resemblance with the actor who played the role in the original Harry Potter movies and also because of his great real-life experience in serving She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in the Congress party.

Ramchandra Guha, meanwhile, was heard screaming wildly at his residence after Surjewala made the announcement. The fiction writer had only recently declared that the Gandhi family must quit politics since their presence only helps strengthen the Hindutva movement. He was later spotted at Yogendra Yadav’s house amid speculations that the Ichchhadhaari protester would be roped in to protest the reappointment of Rahul Gandhi.

Surjewala, meanwhile, was well aware that the former Congress president was not on board with the idea of returning as the Congress president. But he believes that he has a remedy for that affliction. He intends to hire Shah Rukh Khan as Gandhi’s personal motivational coach after watching the actor’s performance in ‘Chak De! India’. Surjewala is also convinced that Rahul Gandhi will make a return if a dedicated team of Congress workers performs ‘Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja’ from the movie Rockstar in front of Gandhi’s residence for three days straight.

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on the other hand, has landed himself in trouble, as he so often does, by talking a bit too much. After hearing the news on television, he reportedly confided in a Congress leader, “Gadha ke mere Ghodha korte parbey ki? (Can you turn an ass into a horse by thrashing it?)” Chowdhury said that in reference to Gandhi, who he appears to believe is a lost cause when it comes to politics.

The unhappiest person, undoubtedly, was Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary. She believed that with Rahul Gandhi on the verge of quitting politics, she would be the undisputed youth icon in Indian politics. But with his return being imminent, it appears that she will have to wait till 50 to become a youth icon herself.

The only happy person in this overall sad situation is Tehseen Poonawala who is overjoyed at the prospect. He is throwing a party to celebrate the event. Shehzad Poonawala is also expected to attend the party. Sources close to Tehseen informed us that he invited his brother only after the latter produced a written affidavit confirming that he will not contest the party elections against Rahul.

Journalists are also happy with the development. Rahul Gandhi’s appointment means that the Congress party will have to invest heavily in media management to prevent further embarrassment to the party. Job security and employment opportunities for journalists in the mainstream media suddenly look much better than it ever has since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

Meanwhile, other senior Congress leaders are checking Surjewala’s travel history to see whether he has met Amit Shah in recent times. Some have also suggested putting him in some resort after the made the announcement.

Note: The above is a work of satire and should be taken in humour

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKapil Sibal
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Opinions

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.
Read more

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Satire

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears he could miss out on role of Wormtail in Bollywood...

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that it is part of a well thought-out conspiracy by the BJP to prevent him from vacationing abroad.
Read more
Law

‘You can’t deliver sermons’: Karnataka High Court rebukes CPI(M) after the party filed affidavit highlighting its fundamental right to protest

OpIndia Staff -
"Who is taking away your fundamental right of speech? Are you saying that the Court wants to infringe your right to protest?" The court asked CPI(M)
Read more
News Reports

Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur Devaswom Board. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May 2020, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas sparked a massive row after he admitted allocating temple money for CM's COVID-19 relief fund and during floods in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ganga-like purity in government’s intent, MSP here to stay’: PM Modi defends farm laws, asks opposition to take credit for reforms they had promised

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the farm laws were not brought overnight, but several political parties, experts, farmers had long demanded them
Read more
Law

‘India should learn from Israel’: Petition moved in SC for Sanskrit to be declared as ‘National Language’

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking to notify Sanskrit as the national language of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Suvendu Adhikari tries to resign, but Bengal Assembly speaker rejects, asks him to meet on 21st December: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Adhikari had recently resigned from the Bengal assembly as an MLA. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP soon.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts fake call centre racket, arrests 54 people who duped around 4,500 foreign nationals of Rs 100 crores

Jhankar Mohta -
The main accused was operating the fake call centre in Delhi from Dubai. Efforts are being made to extradite him with the help of MEA
Read more
News Reports

Scamsters put Varanasi office of PM Modi for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore, 4 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The accused posted a picture of the Varanasi office of PM Modi on OLX listing a price of Rs 7.5 crore for it
Read more
News Reports

Six firms that supply manpower to Wistron’s iPhone plant may be blacklisted for non-payment of wages that led to vandalism by workers

OpIndia Staff -
Staffing firms didn't pay salaries to workers employed at Wistron's Apple iPhone plant in Karnataka, which had triggered violent protests
Read more
Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com