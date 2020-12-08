Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home Media Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what 'Godi Media' means
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

Rohit Sardana, who is very often accused of being part of 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means. He provided a rather hilariously accurate answer to that question.

OpIndia Staff
Rohit Sardana explains Godi Media
Image Credit: exchange4media
3

There is a term that is greatly in vogue among detractors of nationalist media channels and journalists. The term ‘Godi Media’ is often used by politicians from opposition parties and their supporters to suggest that media channels and journalists that do not peddle the narrative they want them to peddle are the lapdogs of the NDA government at center and the BJP.

Rohit Sardana, who is very often accused of being part of ‘Godi Media’ was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means. He provided a rather hilariously accurate answer to that question. Quite exasperated with the term, Rohit Sardana appears to have decided that he has had it with the usage of the term.

Rohit Sardana said, ‘Let me tell you what Godi Media is. Everyone is surely aware of lumpen elements that lurk in every neighbourhood. You will notice that they have their eyes on the girls of the area. If they like some girl, they will tell friends that she is their Bhabhi (sister-in-law). But if the girl does not reciprocate the sentiments, then they will attempt to malign her character.’

‘The situation is similar now. The political parties on whose lap we are not sitting, they will go around calling us ‘Godi Media’. Their threat is that we should sit on their laps or they will call us Godi Media. Now, what can we say to that? Only you (viewers) can deal with such people,’ he added. He said, ‘When we report something that suits them, they shower praises on us. When we report something they do not like, they say Godi Media. Their pain is similar to those lumpen elements who malign the character of girls.’

The term is widely used by pro-Congress media persons and opposition leaders against journalists and media houses who don’t toe the Congress line. Opposition party supporters have called almost every journalist that by now, from Anjana Om Kashyap to NDTV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRohit Sardana
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

Media OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

World OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
World

Mount Everest’s new official height is 8,848.86m, China and Nepal issue joint statement

OpIndia Staff -
Mount Everest's new height is 8,844.43. Nepal and China have issued a joint statement about the update in height.
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Saiji Abbas told widow that he was Arjun, raped her and performed nikaah, forced her to abort pregnancy twice

OpIndia Staff -
The victim, who worked as a domestic help, alleged that Saiji Abbas hid his indentity and raped her.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘protestors’ harassing commoners to Congress, AAP leaders being chased away with chants of ‘Modi’: Scenes from ‘farmers’ Bharat bandh’

OpIndia Staff -
"They ordered us to close shops and take care of farmers. If poor people like us don't earn, how will we survive?" woman during 'Bharat Bandh'
Read more
News Reports

Providing information and photographs of vital installations to ISI amounts to waging war against the country: J-K HC

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner had allegedly been sending pictures of vital installations and troop movement to ISI imposters via Facebook and earning money for it.
Read more
Political History of India

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class
Read more
News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi police debunk claims of Kejriwal’s house arrest, video emerges of him attending a wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress rallies for Bharat Bandh now, former CM Bhupinder Hooda had supported ‘free and competitive markets’ for farmers in 2010

OpIndia Staff -
A decade ago, Hooda had advocated for farmers to have a wider choice of markets to sell their produce and had criticised the monopoly of Mandis.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,746FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com