Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Law Supreme Court agrees to examine petition of a 94-year-old widow seeking to declare 1975...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court agrees to examine petition of a 94-year-old widow seeking to declare 1975 Emergency as unconstitutional

Petitioner Veera Sarin had moved the SC on December 4, asking the Apex Court to declare the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 as 'unconstitutional'. Sarin's husband was hounded and their properties were confiscated by the Congress government, after which he had succumbed to the pressure and died.

OpIndia Staff
94-year-old widow files a petition in the supreme court seeking declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional
94-year-old widow files a petition in the supreme court seeking declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional
4

The Supreme Court today agreed to examine whether it would be feasible or desirable to look into the Constitutional validity of the Emergency imposed by the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a 94-year-old widow who wants the Emergency imposed 45 years ago to be declared “wholly unconstitutional”. The woman had also sought an amount of Rs 25 crore as compensation from authorities involved in imposing and enforcing the Emergency.

Hearing the plea, the bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to the Central Government stating that the court would hear the petitioner on the limited aspect of whether the validity of such proclamation can be probed by the Court after the passage of “such a long time.”

“We are having difficulty. Emergency is something which should not have happened,” the top court observed while hearing the plea.

Arguing that the Court is empowered to examine the validity of the proclamation of emergency, senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for petitioner Veera Sarin, said that Emergency was a “fraud” and the “greatest assault” on the Constitution as rights were suspended for months.

94-year-old widow moves Supreme Court seeking for declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional

Petitioner Veera Sarin had on December 4, moved the SC seeking for declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional. Referring to the 2017 judgment of KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs. Union of India which overruled the decision of 5-Judge Bench in ADM Jabalpur v. Shiv Kant Shukla, the petition held that the end of the darkest chapter of the Indian democracy is yet to bring closure to the petitioner who had endured brutalities at the hands of those in power during the Emergency.

Petitioner seeks justice for the lifetime of misery and perennial sufferings due to the Emergency

In her plea, the Sarin argued that the then government authorities specifically targeted her and her husband with untenable and groundless detention orders, and they had to escape the country because of the government’s organised looting of businesses and homes of the victims.

The petitioner cited the Delhi High Court’s ruling passed in December 2014 which ultimately put an end to the proceeding against her deceased husband and stated that the valuables impounded from her husband’s prosperous and thriving business worth crores of rupees were yet to be returned.

She also alleged that the government authorities had during those days, seized valuable worth crores from the petitioner’s husband. “His business was shut down, assets and valuables including immovable property was seized and appropriated. The Petitioner’s husband succumbed to the pressure and died. Since then the Petitioner has been single-handedly facing all proceedings initiated against her husband during the Emergency period, which were arbitrarily pursued,” the petition stated.

The petitioner’s husband, HK Sarin, had a flourishing art and gem business in Karol Bagh and Connaught Place. However, shortly after the Emergency was imposed in June 1975, raids were conducted in commercial bases in Sarin and valuables, jewellery and artefacts were seized on suspected violations of the Customs Act.

The emergency was proclaimed minutes before the midnight of June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The proclamation was revoked in March 1977.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsEmergency SC petition, Emergency imposed, Harish Salve news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

MGNREGS payments reach record-high levels this year as Rural Development ministry works on top-gear to ensure employment

OpIndia Staff -
With just over three months to go in FY 2020-21, the government has already spent almost 90% of the funds allocated under the MGNREGS.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme
Read more

From BKU to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder: More hypocrisy on the farm bills

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
One article was not enough to cover all the hypocrisy surrounding the farm laws. Hence, a part two.

‘State govt not allowing benefits’: TMC MLA writes to West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim over ‘Smart City Mission’ project for Asansol

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader writes to West Bengal minister to either allow them central government funding for smart city project or provide funding from state govt

Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The woman, who is currently in protection home, was taken to hospital after she complained of stomachache on Sunday. The doctors have said her health is okay.

Demands to legalise MSPs is retrograde, can destroy the farm sector and hurt the Indian economy: Explained

Economy and Finance Shashank Bharadwaj -
Setting MSP as a floor price legally will effectively derail the market for other players. Legalising MSP is also retrograde and anti-market, which can devastate the Indian farm sector.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Supreme Court agrees to examine petition of a 94-year-old widow seeking to declare 1975 Emergency as unconstitutional

OpIndia Staff -
"We are having difficulty. Emergency is something which should not have happened," the Supreme court observed while hearing the plea.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Owaisi may forge an alliance with Kamal Haasan’s MNM in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections: Report

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AIADMK, due to their existing coalition with the BJP.
Read more
Government and Policy

MGNREGS payments reach record-high levels this year as Rural Development ministry works on top-gear to ensure employment

OpIndia Staff -
With just over three months to go in FY 2020-21, the government has already spent almost 90% of the funds allocated under the MGNREGS.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Official who worked on the instructions of criminal Vikas Dubey suspended after SIT finds evidence of phone conversations

OpIndia Staff -
The SIT team also found a close nexus between Shivrajpur's Block Development Officer (BDO) Alok Pandey and Vikas Dubey and has submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh government, recommending action against him too.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme
Read more
Opinions

From BKU to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder: More hypocrisy on the farm bills

Abhishek Banerjee -
One article was not enough to cover all the hypocrisy surrounding the farm laws. Hence, a part two.
Read more
News Reports

66 IIT Madras students contract Coronavirus in just 14 days, campus under lockdown. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
IIT Madras has shut down all its Departments including labs and libraries. The campus is under a temporary lockdown.
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee directs state officials to not attend meeting despite MHA summons, declines to send 3 IPS officials on central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has decided not to send the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in compliance with Union Home Ministry’s summons
Read more
News Reports

‘State govt not allowing benefits’: TMC MLA writes to West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim over ‘Smart City Mission’ project for Asansol

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader writes to West Bengal minister to either allow them central government funding for smart city project or provide funding from state govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,282FollowersFollow
21,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com