The Yogi Adityanath Government has on December 10 (Thursday) suspended Shivrajpur’s village development officer (VDO), Amit Katiyar, after an SIT report pointed at a close nexus between him and the slain gangster Vikas Dubey. The state government employee Amit Katyar was responsible for the development of many villages in Uttar Pradesh including Bikru, the stronghold of the slain gangster.

The VDO was suspended after the SIT found evidence of phone conversations between Katiyar and the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. According to reports, Vikas Dubey was the one who took all decisions related to Bikru village, on behalf of Amit Katiyar. No government schemes could be implemented in the village without the gangster’s approval. Be it the decision related to the implementation of any other rural schemes or government fund allocation, Vikas Dubey decided to whom all these benefits could be passed on. The SIT report revealed that Amit Katyer was in constant touch with the slain gangster and took no decision on the development of Bikru village without Dubey’s consent. According to District Development Officer GP Gautam, the SIT revealed that Vikas used to instruct Amit, and the latter worked accordingly.

Moreover, the SIT team also found a close nexus between Shivrajpur’s Block Development Officer (BDO) Alok Pandey and Vikas Dubey and has submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh government, recommending action against him too. Both VDO Amit Katiyar and BDO Alok Pandey have been accused of working at the behest of the dreaded gangster. The report suggests that it was Vikas Dubey who was literally running the village. The Government officers did not even bother to follow up any development work in the village nor did they listen to the grievances of the villagers. In fact, they never even bothered to make inquiries on how, the government funds allocated for the development of the village, was being utilised. All this was regulated by the slain gangster.

According to Dubeys phone records, he was in constant touch with almost all the secretaries and BDOs who were posted under Bilhor Tehsil.

Action taken against several cops in Kanpur for their nexus with gangster Vikas Dubey

It may be recalled how almost immediately after the Bikru incident that saw eight police personnel losing their lives and several others injured in a fierce ambush carefully planned and laid by the gangster, the involvement of local and district level police officials to help the dreaded criminal had come under the scanner. Soon after the encounter, the entire staff of Chaubeypur station was put under suspension and transferred. Action was taken against several other police officials too.

Yogi Govt formed SIT to probe crimes committed by Vikas Dubey, his nexus with police personnel

In July, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe into the crimes committed by the dreaded gangster and his alleged links with police personnel.

The SIT team had handed over a 3,500-word report to the state government, recommending action against police personnel and administration officials. The report carried 36 recommendations, giving details of the alleged role of some officers and 80 police personnel in the Kanpur episode.

Audio clip of DIG admitting his links with the gangster goes viral

Following the report, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari was suspended by the Yogi government for his alleged involvement after an audiotape went viral. It is believed that Vikas Dubey’s clout had grown manifold when Anant Dev Tiwari was posted as SSP Kanpur. SSP Dinesh P, who was posted in Kanpur when the Bikru incident took place, has also been served a show-cause notice. Apart from Anant Dev Tiwari, former ASP Rural Pradyumn Singh, a former CO LIU of Kanpur, and some Lucknow-based officials have been under the scanner for their alleged involvement with the gangster too.

Soon after the Bikru encounter, a letter by martyred police officer Devendra Mishra to the then Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari had gone viral in the media. In the letter, the martyred officer had made serious allegations against the conduct of Chaubeypur station personnel and said that the inaction and deliberate negligence of SO Vinay Tiwari will lead to serious trouble soon.

It is notable here that SO Vinay Tiwari, SI KK Sharma and others from the Chaubeypur station had run away leaving their colleagues to be slaughtered by Vikas Dubey’s men when the firing had begun. Both Tiwari and Sharma were arrested later.

Six people involved in the murder of the police personnel on the night of July 3, including the gangster himself, were hunted down and killed by the UP Police within days. Dubey was killed when he was trying to flee from an upturned police vehicle that was bringing him to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh. Several associates of Vikas Dubey have been arrested so far.