Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of winter session on Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray came out in defense of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and questioned the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him. Thackeray took at dig at the ED for summoning Sarnaik’s son and said that ED action against Sarnaik and his family was ‘pervert politics’.

“You speak of undeclared emergency. What are you doing? Will you put ED behind Pratap (Sarnaik) for filing a breach of privilege motion against your favourite person? we cannot tolerate this We will not take it lying down”, Thackeray told Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Thackeray alleged that Sarnaik’s family was being targeted by the ED. “After he was sent a notice, his family members too were dragged into it. When he wen to the Supreme Curt for relief, the ED sent a notice to his other son. Thankfully he does not have a grandson yet. Else, he would have been issued a notice. Even now, the ED may issue a notice to the unborn grandson, saying he should be presented in front of the agency as soon as he is born”, said Thackeray.

A Pakistani credit card was recovered from Sarnaik’s house registered on his address

On December 12, a credit card registered under the name of a Pakistani national was recovered from the premises of Sarnaik. The credit card was registered on his address. The Shiv Sena legislator’s name had also come in a money laundering case. The ED had raided residences and official premises of Sarnaik recently. His close aide was arrested by the ED last month in connection with a money laundering case linked to the legislator.

Recently, the ED had summoned Sarnaik’s son Purvesh Sarnaik to record his statement in relation to a high-profile money laundering case involving a private security firm named Tops Group. Last month, his eldest son Vihang was summoned by the ED in connection to the case. Sarnaik had threatened to break the mouth of actress Kangana Ranaut if she visited Mumbai.