A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered a credit card, registered under the name of a Pakistani national, from the premises of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, the central investigative agency has now summoned his youngest son Purvesh Sarnaik.

As per reports, Purvesh has been asked to appear before the ED on Monday to record his statement in a high-profile money laundering case involving a private security firm named Tops Grup. Earlier, the central investigative agency had questioned the eldest son of Pratap Sarnaik, Vihang, on November 24 in connection to the case.

Pratap Sarnaik, the chairman of Vihang Group Of Companies, a major player in the real estate industry in Thane region, represents Ovala-Majiwada in the state assembly. He is also the spokesperson of Shiv Sena in Mira-Bhayander, a city in Thane district. Sarnaik is also known for holding considerable clout in the Thane region and for his long rivalry with NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, who is the currently a cabinet minister in the Thackeray government.

ED raids premises in connection to a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate had last month raided the residences and official premises of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The search was conducted at 10 places across Mumbai and Thane with the links to the aforementioned Shiv Sena leader. The raids were carried out reportedly in connection with a money laundering case involving Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

Yesterday, it was reported that a credit card registered under the name of a Pakistani national is recovered from the premises of the Shiv Sena legislator. The Pakistani credit card was registered on the address of Pratap Sarnaik.

Pratap Sarnaik and his opposition to dissent

Sarnaik had recently hogged the limelight after he had threatened to break actor Kangana Ranaut’s nose after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for allowing the streets of the city to be defaced by Azadi graffiti.

Sarnaik has also been vocal against the opposition in Maharashtra. He had vigorously defended the allegations made against Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and also asked for a drug probe against Kangana Ranaut for her earlier comment on rampancy of drug consumption in Bollywood. Sarnaik also brought in privilege motions against Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami in the previous session of the Assembly.