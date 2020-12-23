Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit girl dragged away and gang-raped by four youths, Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul arrested

Based on a complaint of the father of the rape survivor, an FIR under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape), and under sections of SC/ST and POCSO Act was registered against Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul. All four have been arrested.

OpIndia Staff
A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was working in the fields with her grandmother was allegedly dragged away and gang-raped on Saturday by four men in Garhmukteshwar tehsil, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, four youths – Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul, the residents of the neighbouring village, brutally gang-raped the Dalit minor girl near the farm and fled the scene. The girl repeatedly shouted to save herself from these rapists, however, her efforts went in vain. The brother of the girl heard her screaming and managed to chase the accused to their village.

As per reports, the victim was found unconscious and was brought home. In medical examination, rape and sexual assault were confirmed.

The family lodged a complaint against the four accused. Based on a complaint of the father of the rape survivor, an FIR under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape), and under sections of SC/ST and POCSO Act was registered against the four accused. The girl belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and protection has been giving to the family. The survivor’s medical report has also confirmed rape.

Tense situation in the area due to communal angle

The police have arrested all the four accused and sent them to jail. As the accused belonged to the minority community, there was a tense situation in the area.

Senior officials like ADM and SSP visited the victim family on Sunday night and assured speedy justice. SSP Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the accused have also confessed to their crime. A delegation led by Garhmukteshwar BJP MLA Kamal Malik also met the family of the rape survivor after the incident and assured swift action in the case.

“A charge-sheet will be filed very soon, and the victim will get justice. Her family will also get financial and other assistance as per government provisions,” he added.

