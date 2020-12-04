Friday, December 4, 2020
Home News Reports Chinese regime forces Uyghur Muslims to eat pork, expands pig farms in Xinjiang: Reports
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Chinese regime forces Uyghur Muslims to eat pork, expands pig farms in Xinjiang: Reports

According to German scholar Adrian Zenz, the policy adopted by the Chinese regime is a part of the plan to 'secularise' the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

OpIndia Staff
Uyghur Muslims force-fed pork in Xinjiang, China: Reports
Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Morning Call)
6

In a shocking development, an educator and medical doctor named Sayragul Sautbay has revealed in a new book as to how Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang are forced to eat pork, reported Al Jazeera. She had detailed about sexual abuse, physical abuse, forced sterilisation, and ill-treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province of China. Sautbay was kept in a ‘re-education camp’ in China’s westernmost region of Xinjiang, and was released two years ago.

Sautbay stated, “Every Friday, we were forced to eat pork meat. They have intentionally chosen a day that is holy for the Muslims. And if you reject it, you would get a harsh punishment.” Recounting her experience, “I was feeling like I was a different person. All around me got dark. It was really difficult to accept.” She narrated that the policy was meant to shame and humiliate the Uyghur Muslims.

It is notable that pork is strictly prohibited in Islam, as it has been labelled as a Haram food.

Sautbay said that Muslims were made to eat pork, even outside detention camps. She informed that students in a school in Altay in northern Xinjiang were also force-fed pork and when many refused, the soldiers were sent in to take control of the situation. The educator stated that pork is being served to kindergarten children under the initiative of ‘free food.’ She conceded, “China is using and will use different tactics to force Uighurs and other Muslim population to eat pork.”

Uyghur businesswoman Zumret Dawut claimed, “When you sit in a concentration camp, you do not decide whether to eat, or not to eat. To be alive, we had to eat the meat served to us.” She had also conceded that she was served pork repeatedly. The Chinese government had also launched an “anti-halal campaign” in Urumqi in 2018, “to stop Islam penetrating secular life and fuelling ‘extremism’”.

Chinese government to grow pig farms for local consumption in Kashgar

According to German scholar Adrian Zenz, the policy adopted by the Chinese regime is a part of the plan to ‘secularise’ the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province. Adrian informed that a new farm has been set up in southern Kashgar area in Konaxahar county where 40,000 pigs are to be raised every year. As per documents, the government is making ‘active efforts’ to promote pig farming in Xinjiang. Top administrator Shohrat Zakir conceded that the province would be turned into a ‘pig-raising hub.’

Reportedly, the deal was signed on April 23, 2020, i.e. the first day of Ramzan. It has been stated that the pigs grown in farms are meant for local consumption in Kashgar and not for exports. The deal was signed, despite 90% of the inhabitants belonging to ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority group. “This is part of the attempt to completely eradicate the culture and religion of the people in Xinjiang. It is part of the strategy of secularisation, of turning the Uighurs secular and indoctrinating them to follow the communist party and become agnostic or atheist,” Adrian Zenz emphasised. The Chinese government had accused Adrian Zenz of ‘fabricating facts and falsifying data’ and blamed the US government.

Persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China

According to a 2017 report by the head of the Institute of Sociology at the Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences, the increasing Muslim population in Xinjiang contributed to increased political risk, poverty, and extremism. One of the reasons cited behind their high birth rates was the Islamic belief that the foetus was a gift from God.

However, experts are of the view that it is a strategy of the Communist Party of China (CCP) to strip Uighurs of their religious and ethnic identity and assimilate them into the dominant Han Chinese ethnicity. While Uighur Muslims are often subjected to re-educational programs, forced labour, and digital surveillance, their children are indoctrinated in orphanages.

Reportedly, Uyghur Muslims have been the subject of a massive crackdown since 2017. They were held up in prisons for praying, travelling abroad, or even using social media under the pretext of containing ‘ religious extremism’. According to researcher Zenz, two county and townships have directed authorities to leave no ‘blind spots’, contain illegal births, and decrease fertility levels.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

Media OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chinese regime forces Uyghur Muslims to eat pork, expands pig farms in Xinjiang: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Former detainee in Chinese 're-education camp' narrates how they were force fed pork on Fridays by the authorities
Read more
News Reports

Anti-India bias in reporting on Indian economy is destroying the credibility of the New York Times (and others)

Abhishek Banerjee -
Despite global media houses claiming doom in economy of India, investors continue to show confidence on the country
Read more
News Reports

Greek journalist’s investigative report shows how Turkey plans to send Syrian Jihadis to spread terrorism in Kashmir: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey is planning to send Syrian Jihadists to fight in Kashmir, a Greek journalist has claimed.
Read more
News Reports

TV advertisements for condoms, ‘love drugs’ look like porn films: Madras High Court orders TV channels not to telecast vulgar ads

OpIndia Staff -
Madras High Court said that after 10 PM, all TV channels show advertisements containing nudity that look like pornography
Read more
Social Media

Zomato, MobiKwik and Congress extended tacit support to Khalistan sympathiser Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens seem to think so

OpIndia Staff -
In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation that peddles the Khalistan narrative.
Read more
Media

Tamil Nadu: Three idols stolen from Amman temple in Chennai

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the temple priest visited the temple and found out that the idols were missing.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ writer commits suicide, family claims he was being blackmailed, say they are being threatened

OpIndia Staff -
The writer of the popular Sab TV's comedy series Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah died of suicide on November 27
Read more
Media

A new low, even for Editors Guild, as they issue statement against media orgs exposing how Khalistanis have hijacked farmers protest

OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to cover-up the participation of Khalistanis in farmers' protest, the Editors Guild of India today issued an advisory
Read more
Crime

First arrest under UP’s new law against Grooming Jihad, Uwais Ahmed was absconding fearing ‘encounter’

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first Grooming Jihad case, under the new anti-conversion law, registered by the Uttar Pradesh police on November 28.
Read more
Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,880FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com