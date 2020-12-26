Saturday, December 26, 2020
Vikas Verma alias Mohammad Vikas arrested from Delhi airport, accused of facilitating telephonic conversations of terror outfits

When the police came to know about his seditious activities, he fled the country to Pakistan via Dubai. In Pakistan, he converted his religion and became Mohammad Vikas to marry a Pakistani woman in Karachi

Police arrested Mohammad Vikas from Delhi airport, accused of facilitating telephonic conversations of banned outfits in India
Mohammad Vikas arrested by Police(Source: Amar Ujala)
The police have arrested a man named Vikas Verma alias Mohammad Vikas from Delhi airport on the charges of treason. Vikas, who hailed from Sonepat, was an active member of the banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and is accused of routing mobile calls from Pakistan, Canada and other overseas countries by bypassing security agencies, a report published in Amar Ujala said.

When the police came to know about his seditious activities, he fled the country to Pakistan via Dubai. In Pakistan, he converted his religion and became Mohammad Vikas to marry a Pakistani woman in Karachi. However, the police sought Interpol’s help in keeping a tab on Mohammad Vikas’s activities. A lookout notice was also issued against Vikas by the police. When Vikas returned to India, the police arrested him from Delhi airport.

Investigations underway to determine if Mohammad Vikas was in touch with Pak-based terror groups

Following his arrest, the police are now investigating Vikas’ connection with terror outfits operating from Pakistan. The police believe that since Vikas was evading security agencies and facilitating suspicious telephonic conversations using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), he may have acted as a conduit for the Pakistan-based terror operators. The police have seized his laptop and mobile and sent it for forensic analysis. His bank account is also being investigated.

According to the police sources, Vikas was involved in anti-national activities for the last two years. He was also constantly changing his address in Sonepat. When the cyber cell of the police probed about Vikas’ Facebook and Whatsapp activities, they found that he was constantly in touch with banned outfits.

Converted to Islam to marry Karachi girl

The police came to know about Vikas’ seditious activities in June. Before police could move to arrest him, he had already fled to Pakistan via Dubai. Apparently, Vikas had befriended a certain Mahamamir, a Karachi girl on Facebook, and had gone there to marry her. He was arrested on December 22 from the Delhi Airport while returning from Pakistan via Sharjah.

Mohammad Vikas is a cunning person. He has connections with the banned organisations that are working against the nation’s interests. His connection with the Sikhs for Justice has been revealed. His links with other terror organisations are under investigation,” DSP Vipin Kadian said.

