Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade

Becoming increasingly violent, Revathi manages to topple the barricade over with her hands and then, when the toll plaza worker objects, she slaps him.

OpIndia Staff
Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade
D Revathi slapping toll worker after refusing to pay toll tax
318

In shocking visuals that have emerged, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, D Revathi, was seen slapping a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh.

According to ANI, the incident took place at the Kaja Toll in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leader reportedly refused to pay toll tax and thus, an argument broke out, resulting in her slapping the toll plaza worker.

In the video, it can be seen that D Revathi first forcefully tried to remove the barricade at the toll plaza and gets into a heated exchange with the toll plaza workers. The workers on the other hand, were trying to ensure that the barricade stays in place.

Becoming increasingly violent, Revathi manages to topple the barricade over with her hands and then, when the toll plaza worker objects, she slaps him.

Following her arrogance, an argument again breaks out between her and the toll plaza workers.

YSRCP leaders and their arrogance recently called out by the Court

The arrogance of YSRCP leaders was even called out by the High Court recently. During the hearing of a petition filed by the High Court in-charge registrar, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had expressed displeasure over the Crime Investigation Department (CID) failing to act on the cases of negative social media posts about the High Court judges. 

Condemning the social media posts targeting the judiciary, a Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi said that the court would look into the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind such posts against the judiciary in the state.

The court made the above-mentioned remarks after an MP Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRC party made certain questionable remarks against the Andhra Pradesh judiciary. YSRCP leaders have been launching verbal attacks openly against the High Court in recent times. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy had stated in Rajya Sabha, “The AP judiciary is not impartial and it has to be stopped. It is unfortunate that courts are hindering the investigation into scams. As lawmakers, we have the right to raise the issue in Parliament and speak about the functioning of the judiciary in AP”. 

The YSRCP leaders have been criticising the HC after its request for a CBI probe into the ‘Amaravati scam’ was rejected by the High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.

Despite govt fact-checking NDTV’s claims, Twitter continues to spread misinformation regarding coronavirus vaccine

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry oh Health had rejected the claims made by NDTV on December 9 itself. However, Twitter continues to display the fake news.

“Too much democracy”? BJP is a product of democracy, the Left exists in spite of democracy

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
An honest conversation about democracy in India.

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

AICC spokesperson wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography as Telangana school syllabus. The whole biography, right?

Sanghamitra -
Will the biography mention the maiden name of Her Highness Sonia Gandhi? Antonia Maino? Asking for a friend, because, the last time someone said it on TV, he got a few dozen FIRs against his name.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade

OpIndia Staff -
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, D Revathi, was seen slapping a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more
News Reports

Indus Valley Civilisation: From cattle to pig, here is what prehistoric people in Indian subcontinent ate, according to new research

OpIndia Staff -
The study suggests that the high percentage of cattle bones found suggest that there was a cultural preference for beef across Indus Valley Civilisation which was supplemented by mutton/lamb.
Read more
Fact-Check

Despite govt fact-checking NDTV’s claims, Twitter continues to spread misinformation regarding coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry oh Health had rejected the claims made by NDTV on December 9 itself. However, Twitter continues to display the fake news.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpur man arrested for cheating CJI Sharad Bobde’s mother of Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, identified as 49-year-old Tapas Ghosh was employed by Mukta Bobde as the manager to look after a social event venue that she owns in Nagpur.
Read more
Politics

“Too much democracy”? BJP is a product of democracy, the Left exists in spite of democracy

Abhishek Banerjee -
An honest conversation about democracy in India.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Centre approves USOF scheme for mobile networks in uncovered villages in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, undersea fibre optic link to Lakshadweep islands

OpIndia Staff -
1683 villages in Arunachal Pradesh and 691 in Assam will get mobile connections, while 11 islands in Lakshadweep will get fibre optic under USOF
Read more
News Reports

After exporting Coronavirus to the world, China holds a ‘fashion show’ of PPE kits notorious for being faulty

OpIndia Staff -
A variety of personal protective equipment (PPE) was featured on the ramp walk at China-Dandong Fashion Week
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,100FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com