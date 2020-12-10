Watch: YSRCP leader, D Revathi, refuses to pay toll tax, slaps worker after toppling the barricade

In shocking visuals that have emerged, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, D Revathi, was seen slapping a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

According to ANI, the incident took place at the Kaja Toll in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leader reportedly refused to pay toll tax and thus, an argument broke out, resulting in her slapping the toll plaza worker.

In the video, it can be seen that D Revathi first forcefully tried to remove the barricade at the toll plaza and gets into a heated exchange with the toll plaza workers. The workers on the other hand, were trying to ensure that the barricade stays in place.

Becoming increasingly violent, Revathi manages to topple the barricade over with her hands and then, when the toll plaza worker objects, she slaps him.

Following her arrogance, an argument again breaks out between her and the toll plaza workers.

YSRCP leaders and their arrogance recently called out by the Court

The arrogance of YSRCP leaders was even called out by the High Court recently. During the hearing of a petition filed by the High Court in-charge registrar, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had expressed displeasure over the Crime Investigation Department (CID) failing to act on the cases of negative social media posts about the High Court judges.

Condemning the social media posts targeting the judiciary, a Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi said that the court would look into the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind such posts against the judiciary in the state.

The court made the above-mentioned remarks after an MP Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRC party made certain questionable remarks against the Andhra Pradesh judiciary. YSRCP leaders have been launching verbal attacks openly against the High Court in recent times. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy had stated in Rajya Sabha, “The AP judiciary is not impartial and it has to be stopped. It is unfortunate that courts are hindering the investigation into scams. As lawmakers, we have the right to raise the issue in Parliament and speak about the functioning of the judiciary in AP”.

The YSRCP leaders have been criticising the HC after its request for a CBI probe into the ‘Amaravati scam’ was rejected by the High Court.