Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari's exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's party might be in trouble as four ministers skipped cabinet meeting (Image: Money Control)
2

Days after TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari called it quits, four West Bengal government’s ministers have skipped cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Tuesday. They are Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, Rabindranath Ghosh, North Bengal Development Minister, Tourism Minister Gautam Deb and Chandranath Sinha, Minister for Fisheries. This led to speculations that they may soon jump the TMC ship to join the BJP.

Covid kept ministers away, they claim

Ghosh was tested positive for Covid-19, and he is currently staying away from administrative activities. At present, Mamata’s latest initiative, ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at your door-step), is carried out in his constituency, which is said to be another reason for not attending the meeting. Deb, who is from north Bengal, decided not to travel to Kolkata, keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind. Sinha, who is from Bolpur, claimed that he did not attend the meeting as he was busy preparing for CM’s visit in Bolpur on December 28 and 29. He said, “I am very much with the TMC and I will be with the party. There is no question of shifting my political alignment.”

Rajib Banerjee not happy with party’s functionaries

In recent times, Banerjee has stayed away from the party’s activities on several occasions. It is believed that he is not pleased with the functioning of a section of the party functionaries. Though Partha Chatterjee, general secretary of TMC, has tried to pacify the situation and met Banerjee twice, there are rumours that he may soon leave TMC and join BJP. He had said that those who are hardworking and dedicated are not getting importance in TMC. When TMC leaders had reached out to him he had said, “I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind. I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party.”

Recent shuffle in Party leaders stirred WB politics

Several TMC leaders, including former Cabinet Minister Suvendu Adhikari, have left Trinamool Congress and joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party. Reports suggest that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bengal more often for the preparations of upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be held in April-May 2021. BJP had won only three seats in the last Assembly elections but managed to grab 18 out of 42 Parliamentary seats in the 2019 general elections. Increasing attacks on BJP workers in the state are being seen as an attempt of TMC to curb the popularity of BJP in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbengal elections updates, rajib banerjee, west bengal elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari
Read more

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.

Odisha: 22 idols worth crores stolen from 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two instances of theft of idols from the same 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple in Odisha reported twice in the past

Netizens accuse former Shiv Sena MP Pritish Nandy of endorsing and giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari’s exit, four TMC ministers skip cabinet meeting, speculations rife

OpIndia Staff -
The political landscape in West Bengal heats up as the state gears up for assembly elections in 2021
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Guwahati now has its own human milk bank, first in Northeast

OpIndia Staff -
The first Human Milk Bank in Northeast was inaugurated in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), Guwahati, Assam
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

OpIndia Staff -
The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
News Reports

Court restraints father of Shehla Rashid and media from publishing defamatory content against her

OpIndia Staff -
Farther of Shehla Rashid had alleged that she has been colluding with anti-national forces and has been receiving money from them.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 8 people arrested for forcibly converting Hindu girl into Islam, seven for luring people into Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Those arrested are identified as are Ramjani, Aamreen, Mahmood Ali, Mahfooz Ali, Haidar Ali, Antar Hussain, Ansar Hussain and Shahid Hussain.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala, which does not have APMC, now extends support to Punjab farmers who want to sale through APMC only

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala Chief Minister said that even though they do not have APMC structure, they will support the demands of the protesting farmers
Read more
News Reports

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: 22 idols worth crores stolen from 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple

OpIndia Staff -
Two instances of theft of idols from the same 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple in Odisha reported twice in the past
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government knew Kanjurmarg land was under litigation, yet it shifted the Metro car depot there: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A committee headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik had informed MVA government that the Kanjurmarg land was sub judice
Read more
News Reports

CBI arrests one Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar for running a child sex abuse racket in the US

OpIndia Staff -
Mir and his US-based wife Tamara targeted minors in the US to run a child sex abuse racket and produce pornographic material
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com