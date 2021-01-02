Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home News Reports Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws will open market for farmers

"We stand in solidarity with both the government and the farmers and salute their intense efforts. We all will live, progress, and develop together and peacefully," the academicians said.

OpIndia Staff
Support from farm laws grows/ Image Source: ET
4

Expressing strong support for the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government, more than 850 academicians from different parts of the country have written a letter saying that the three farm laws brought by the government seek to free farm trade from restrictions and enable farmers to sell their produce at competitive prices.

According to the reports, the noted intellectuals, academicians, including a few Vice-Chancellors said that union government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three farm laws will not do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) “but rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond ‘mandis’ and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices”.

Image Source: Mukul Yadav/ Twitter

“The new laws also provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce. We strongly believe in the government’s assurance to the farmers to protect their livelihoods. The government is still firmly committed to delivering the principle of minimum government, maximum governance,” the statement said.

Reforms carried out after vibrant discussion: Experts, academicians

The noted experts also explained how the laws were brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of agenda for agro-reforms to benefit the farmers. The statement said that the bills were passed in the monsoon session of the parliament after having a vibrant discussion. The statement said India is a country where most of the population is still dependent on agriculture for livelihood.

“We stand in solidarity with both the government and the farmers and salute their intense efforts. We all will live, progress, and develop together and peacefully,” the academicians said.

The extension of support from the three major agricultural reforms by the academicians comes after several farmers’ groups have welcomed the three farm laws enacted by the Modi government.

Wide range of acceptance for farm laws initiated by Modi government

Ever since Modi government passed the three farm laws, farmers from across the country had come forward to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested the Centre to not bow down to the demands of the protestors. These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them, and said that these should not be repealed as demanded by the farmers mostly from Punjab.

Interestingly, apart from a few protesting farmers from Punjab, who have been picked up by Arhatiyas (middleman) to protest against the Modi government by camping along the Haryana-Delhi border, most of the farmers in the country have openly come out in the support of the three laws passed by the Modi government that has freed them from the earlier restrictions imposed by the APMC acts passed by respective state governments.

Several videos, testimonies in favour of the three farm laws have come up on social media platforms highlighting how the majority of the farmers, if not all, have welcomed the much-needed agro reforms.

Recently, around 1.20 lakh farmers from Haryana had expressed their support to the farm laws and had written a letter to the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar demanding them not to succumb to the pressure and withdraw the farm laws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated
Read more

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

Law OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

World OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws will open market for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing strong support for the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government, more than 850 academicians have written a letter
Read more
Crime

Dragged from scooty, molested, threatened with consequences if she does not convert to Islam and marry: Harrowing story of a Bareilly girl

OpIndia Staff -
The victim of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) from Bareilly cried, threatened to commit suicide if her persecutor is not punished
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts car-theft syndicate that sold cars in Naxal-hit areas, kingpin Waseem absconding, 2 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have busted a crime syndicate involved in the theft and sale of more than 500 high-end luxury cars from Delhi and NCR
Read more
News Reports

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb is not uncle of Muslims’: Shiv Sena in Saamana as rift within MVA widens over renaming Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has opposed the move by Shiv Sena to rename the Aurangabad city as ‘Sambhaji Nagar’
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai gets a T-Shirt gift from his daughter, Netizens explains how his daughter called out his shoddy ‘journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who is often hailed as the 'Michelangelo of the Indian Journalism', shared an image of a gift by his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Haj Committee tacitly tells Muslims to not comply with the law as logjam between Govt and Muslim clerics continue over IT returns

OpIndia Staff -
Since Nov, Muslim clerics have been demanding that the 5% GST levied on Haj pilgrimage and the mandatory filing of tax return be exempt
Read more
Government and Policy

How the Modi govt plans to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, immunise 30 crore people within July

OpIndia Staff -
After CDSCO approved the emergence use of Covishield vaccine plans are underway by Modi govt to roll-out the immunisation programme
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com