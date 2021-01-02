Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws will open market for farmers

Expressing strong support for the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government, more than 850 academicians from different parts of the country have written a letter saying that the three farm laws brought by the government seek to free farm trade from restrictions and enable farmers to sell their produce at competitive prices.

According to the reports, the noted intellectuals, academicians, including a few Vice-Chancellors said that union government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three farm laws will not do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) “but rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond ‘mandis’ and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices”.

Image Source: Mukul Yadav/ Twitter

“The new laws also provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce. We strongly believe in the government’s assurance to the farmers to protect their livelihoods. The government is still firmly committed to delivering the principle of minimum government, maximum governance,” the statement said.

Reforms carried out after vibrant discussion: Experts, academicians

The noted experts also explained how the laws were brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of agenda for agro-reforms to benefit the farmers. The statement said that the bills were passed in the monsoon session of the parliament after having a vibrant discussion. The statement said India is a country where most of the population is still dependent on agriculture for livelihood.

“We stand in solidarity with both the government and the farmers and salute their intense efforts. We all will live, progress, and develop together and peacefully,” the academicians said.

The extension of support from the three major agricultural reforms by the academicians comes after several farmers’ groups have welcomed the three farm laws enacted by the Modi government.

Wide range of acceptance for farm laws initiated by Modi government

Ever since Modi government passed the three farm laws, farmers from across the country had come forward to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested the Centre to not bow down to the demands of the protestors. These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them, and said that these should not be repealed as demanded by the farmers mostly from Punjab.

Interestingly, apart from a few protesting farmers from Punjab, who have been picked up by Arhatiyas (middleman) to protest against the Modi government by camping along the Haryana-Delhi border, most of the farmers in the country have openly come out in the support of the three laws passed by the Modi government that has freed them from the earlier restrictions imposed by the APMC acts passed by respective state governments.

Several videos, testimonies in favour of the three farm laws have come up on social media platforms highlighting how the majority of the farmers, if not all, have welcomed the much-needed agro reforms.

Recently, around 1.20 lakh farmers from Haryana had expressed their support to the farm laws and had written a letter to the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar demanding them not to succumb to the pressure and withdraw the farm laws.