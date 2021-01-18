Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has responded to the allegations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the former’s alleged leaked chats. Calling Imran Khan an ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state, he said that India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position.

Full statement by Arnab Goswami

It’s interesting to see the Pakistan government conspiracy against Republic come out in the open now. Imran Khan, the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state, has been releasing statements against my network and me, and has also made the Pakistan foreign ministry do the same.

Let’s be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian’s mind that we would hit back. Which we did.

Imran Khan tried to deny Balakot, but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism.

What shocks me is the calibration between the Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media, to assist the Pakistani narrative. Every Indian wanted revenge for the Pulwama terrorist attack, so for some in the Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. Only, it hurts national interest, when the anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI and Imran Khan.

Republic has and will single handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative. Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He’s looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue.

What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious police action against Republic, then nothing much is left to be said.

There is now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages, and calls i our newsrooms. To all those contacting us with their messages of support, a big hug and thank you. We will fight this together and win this together!

Satyameva Jayate.

Bharat Mata ki Jai

Jai Hind!

Imran Khan’s alleged ‘unholy nexus’ between Modi government and Indian Media

In a series of tweets, Khan had alleged that there is a relationship between the Modi government and a section of Indian media. He did not name the journalist or a media house but said that the latest revelations from the communication of an Indian journalist, known for his ‘warmongering’, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt and Indian media. Recently, Mumbai police have leaked chats covering 500 pages between Arnab Goswami and ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.

that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region. Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot. Yet, Modi govt continues to turn India into a rogue state. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

Khan further added that the transcripts vindicated his government’s claims about the Modi government’s intentions. He said the Modi government’s liaison with a particular section of Indian Media and a particular journalist (in an obvious reference to Republic TV and its owner Arnab Goswami) was “pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford” and that the Indian media itself had “revealed the dirty nexus”.

I want to reiterate that my govt will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi govt’s fascism. Int community must stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt’s brinkmanship pushes our region into a conflict it cannot control. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2021

Indian media’s attempts to twist conversation between Ghosh and Goswami

The Indian media has been using the alleged leaked chats against Goswami and Republic TV without considering the repercussions that it can cause on the International level. In an attempt to demean the central government and claim there is a connection between PM’s office and Republic TV, they are serving enemy countries like Pakistan enough material to propagate their narrative at the international level. Recently, Congress admitted that the chats that ‘miraculously appeared’ on social media were leaked by Mumbai Police.

Republic TV’s response

Republic TV group had already issued a statement in connection to the alleged leaked chats. The group said, “The desperation with which the Government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network. As the days pass, we will expose this conspiracy and the involvement of people who are working against national interest.”