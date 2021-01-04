Monday, January 4, 2021
Home News Reports In a blow to Kejriwal's fearmongering, onion prices drop by 60% across the country:...
News Reports
Updated:

In a blow to Kejriwal’s fearmongering, onion prices drop by 60% across the country: Details

A lot of misinformation has been spread over the recently passed farm laws. A lot of hue and cry was raised regarding the rising price of onions as well. And both of these intersected in the recent claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the month of December.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal fearmongering on onion prices
1

A lot of misinformation has been spread over the recently passed farm laws. A lot of hue and cry was raised regarding the rising price of onions as well. And both of these intersected in the recent claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the month of December.

Kejriwal claimed that as a consequence of the newly passed farm laws, it would be legal to hoard agricultural products. As an example of the ill effects of hoarding, he cited the rise in the prices of onions.

However, there has been a 60% drop in the all-India average price of onions since 2019, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan informed late December 2020. “In one month alone, the all-India average retail price of onion has dropped by 33.33 per cent to Rs 40 per kg today from Rs 60 per kg on November 30 this year,” she told PTI.

Nandan attributed the drop in onion prices to timely government measures undertaken to check the rise in prices. “Lot of facilitation was done at Attari-Wagah border (Punjab) and at seaports for quick evacuation of imported onions. Good quantities of imported onions arrived,” she said.

Nandan stated, “Around Rs 70,000-75,000 tonnes of onions were imported through private trades in 2020. Nafed also imported around 3,000 tonnes of onions.” Such interventions have contributed to the drop in onion prices.

In October 2020, the government highlighted the steps taken to moderate onion prices and the reasons for price rise in a press notification. It said, “In order to moderate the price rise,the government took a pre-emptive step by announcing a ban on onion export on 14.09.2020 so as to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates, before the expected arrival of Kharif onion.”

The statement said further, “Thus the retail price rise was moderated to some extent, but recent reports of heavy rainfall in the onion growing districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka,Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have created concerns about damage to Kharif crop. These developments on the weather front have contributed to the sharp increase in onion prices.”

The Government had further announced that onions were being released from the buffer stock and were being imported as well to moderate the prices. Traders were already being contacted to increase imports. All such measures have contributed towards reducing the prices of crops across the country.

Nandan also informed that the government has decided to increase the buffer stock of onions from 1 lakh tonnes to 1.5 lakh tonnes for the year 2021 Rabi season.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArvind Kejriwal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How and why I went from ‘Beef eating is a culinary preference’ to ‘those who eat beef are not my people’

Nupur J Sharma -
Any person growing up in a traditional Hindu family is well aware of the significance of the cow and the taboo against eating beef.
Read more
News Reports

Reliance Industries and Adani Group issue clarification amidst misinformation and false claims over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for intervention in the ongoing vandalism of Jio towers in Punjab and Haryana.
Read more

‘Won’t allow communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala’: Orthodox church asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to keep his opinions to himself

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church accused Kerala CM of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests

Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’ hailed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has objected to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar' and is now hailed by Sanjay Raut

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.

‘Govt is paying MSP much higher than market price for some crops’: Nitin Gadkari speaks on farm reforms, ethanol fuel and more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari talked about EVs, ethanol production, MSMEs and more in an interview with the Indian Express.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

In a blow to Kejriwal’s fearmongering, onion prices drop by 60% across the country: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As an example of the ill effects of hoarding, Arvond Kejriwal cited the rise in onion prices across the country..
Read more
World

After asking China to apologise, Afghanistan quietly sends the 10 arrested Chinese spies back home in a chartered flight

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, soon after the arrest, Afghanistan had asked China to apologise or face criminal proceedings.
Read more
News Reports

Dr Gagandeep Kang who cast aspersions on indigenously made COVID-19 vaccines is an anti-Modi Dhruv Rathee fan: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Gangandeep Kang was one of the 150 'scientists' who signed a letter indirectly asking the voters to vote against PM Modi in 2019.
Read more
Opinions

How and why I went from ‘Beef eating is a culinary preference’ to ‘those who eat beef are not my people’

Nupur J Sharma -
Any person growing up in a traditional Hindu family is well aware of the significance of the cow and the taboo against eating beef.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Will coronavirus vaccine shot be delivered on the penis?

OpIndia Staff -
A meme is circulating as a 'scientific discovery' that “for male patients, the penis offers the fastest release of the vaccine throughout the body.”
Read more
News Reports

Reliance Industries and Adani Group issue clarification amidst misinformation and false claims over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for intervention in the ongoing vandalism of Jio towers in Punjab and Haryana.
Read more
Politics

‘Won’t allow communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala’: Orthodox church asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to keep his opinions to himself

OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church accused Kerala CM of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests
Read more
News Reports

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to remain in jail in the United Kingdom as judge rules against his extradition to the US

OpIndia Staff -
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh prison in the UK since April 2019
Read more
Politics

Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’ hailed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has objected to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar' and is now hailed by Sanjay Raut
Read more
News Reports

Days after ‘motivated’ IAS officers cried ‘hate politics’, 224 former IAS officers support anti-conversion law in UP: Details

OpIndia Staff -
224 former IAS officers have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending their support to the recently enacted anti-conversion law in the State.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com