Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home News Reports Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech vaccine for Coronavirus

PM Modi lauds the healthcare workers and frontline workers as India approves 'Made in India' Bharat Biotech vaccine for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff
Here is what PM Modi said after Bharat Biotech vaccine gets DCGI approval
PM Modi Photo Credits: Indian Express)
14

Hours after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the manufacture of Coronavirus vaccine by Serum Institute of India(SII) and Indian company Bharat Biotech, PM Modi tweeted that the new move would accelerate the ‘road to a healthier and Covid-19 free nation’. “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight,” he emphasised.

While thanking the scientific community, PM Modi further informed, “It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.”

He had also expressed his gratitude for health workers, doctors, sanitation workers and other frontline warriors, who had put their lives in risk in the most adverse of circumstances.

“We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives,” PM Modi tweeted.

Modi govt plans to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

After India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the emergence use of Covishield (developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) vaccine on Friday, plans are underway by the Modi government to roll-out the immunisation programme.

As such, a dry run was scheduled yesterday in at least three ‘session sites’ in every state capital and districts with poor logistical support. The objective of the government, behind this exercise, is to assess the on-field situation of the vaccination process. At the same time, a total of 96000 vaccinators have been trained to execute the inoculation programme.

India first to culture new Coronavirus strain in the UK

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has successfully isolated and cultured the new strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19. ICMR further added that no other country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2. Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbharat biotech, bharat biotech vaccine, atmanirbhar bharat, bharat biotech vaccine made in india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech vaccine for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had also expressed his gratitude for health workers, doctors, sanitation workers and other frontline warriors, who had put their lives in risk in the most adverse of circumstances.
Read more
World

Malaysia: Cartel sold fake halal meat sourced from China and other countries to Muslims for over 40 years

OpIndia Staff -
Malaysia is now planning to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter and mitigate the fears of the Muslims living in the country
Read more

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
World

As relationship with Chinese govt turned sour, Billionaire Jack Ma vanishes from public and disappears from his own show

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congratulations India: PM Modi expresses gratitude as DCGI approves Made in India Bharat Biotech vaccine for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had also expressed his gratitude for health workers, doctors, sanitation workers and other frontline warriors, who had put their lives in risk in the most adverse of circumstances.
Read more
World

Malaysia: Cartel sold fake halal meat sourced from China and other countries to Muslims for over 40 years

OpIndia Staff -
Malaysia is now planning to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter and mitigate the fears of the Muslims living in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.
Read more
Opinions

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Four arrested for opposing halal notification in a bakery, had demanded removal saying halal is discriminatory

OpIndia Staff -
A bakery in Kerala, called 'Mody', was allegedly forced to remove the 'Halal' sticker notifying the availability of Halal food.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh police arrest 4 other ‘standup comedians’ along with Munawar Faruqui for mocking Hindu deities and customs

OpIndia Staff -
A video had gone viral in which a group of Hindu activists roughed up the comedians for insulting Hindu Gods in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy goes on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi government, here is how he is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy made several misleading claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute of India
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com