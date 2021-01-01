Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports 'Made In India' Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

India has become the third country after Britain and Argentina to approve Covishield vaccine for emergency usage. Covishield is developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Covishield is manufactured in India by world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.

OpIndia Staff
Covishield Coronavirus vaccine gets approval in India. Here is the price!
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India Today)
1

On Friday, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approved the emergence use of Covishield vaccine amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus infection. The major development will mark the rollout of the vaccination programme in India.

As per reports, India has become the third country after Britain and Argentina to approve Covishield vaccine for emergency usage. Covishield is developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. It must be pointed out that the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), has been entrusted with the responsibility to manufacture the vaccine in India. Reportedly, SII has stockpiled over 5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine and can begin transporting the vaccines from cold storage to the Indian States, starting this Saturday.

Moreover, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had reportedly informed Inda Today that Covishield vaccine will cost $6 (₹440) per individual if purchased from government stores. However, the vaccine will be priced higher (₹700-₹800) if bought from private markets. Each dose of the vaccine, as targeted by WHO and most international aid organisations, is to cost around 3 dollars.

While speaking about the development, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria informed, “This is very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They have robust data and in India and the same vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute of India. This is a big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world”

Citing sources, Indian Express informed that the locally-developed Coronavirus vaccine by Bharat Biotech may too receive approval from the government. On Wednesday, the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer Inc has asked for additional time to provide data to support its emergency use.

Covishield was granted emergency approval for usage in The UK on December 30.

Healthcare workers to get vaccinated first

As per reports, the government had decided to provide Coronavirus vaccine shots to the healthcare workers on priority, including doctors, paramedics, nurses and hospital staff. After the healthcare workers, the frontline workers would be next in the line. It was decided in a meeting between the Ministry of Health Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and all state governments’ representatives.

The government has made it clear that there will be no mass vaccination program at first. It will be done on a priority basis, starting with the healthcare workers then frontline workers followed by the people living in hot zone regions. Once all these areas are covered, the rest of the population will be vaccinated. Earlier, the government had made it clear that the vaccination program will be on a voluntary basis, and no one will be forced to take it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscorona vaccine India, serum institute vaccine, Oxford vaccine India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

Media OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.
Read more
News Reports

Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur IG range, Mohit Agarwal has ordered a probe after it was found that the SHO was using a stolen car for personal use
Read more
News Reports

Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller asteroids to fly by Earth in early January

OpIndia Staff -
NASA revealed that the asteroid which will fly past Earth on Jan 3 is as wide as the length of the world's longest main suspension bridge
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Why France’s hooligans burn cars on New Year’s eve: A look back at a bizarre tradition of arson

OpIndia Staff -
While the world welcomed the New Years with muted celebrations, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, France witnessed chaos and car burning
Read more
Crime

Gorakhpur: 26-year-old Mansoor arrested for kidnapping and forcibly marrying minor girl from ‘another community’

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl had been allegedly kidnapped by Mansoor in November 2020.
Read more
Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Mamata Banerjee’s nephew taunted Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Soumendu to join BJP with 5,000 TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhilkari was removed from the post of Chairman of Contai Municipality by the Mamata govt
Read more
News Reports

‘You backstab us after eating food grown by us, I will chop you’, hooligan ‘farmer’ threatens a man for supporting farm laws, video goes...

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that a complaint has been filed by the anti-Farm Law protesters against Amit Kumar, who supports the farm laws
Read more
World

Major media outlets including CNN, NYT and WSJ attended private dinners by Chinese govt, accepted sponsored trips: Report

OpIndia Staff -
All major outlets in western mainstream media attended private dinners and accepted sponsored trips from CUSEF.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com