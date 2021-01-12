Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home News Reports Australia stops Chinese company's take over of building firm, cites 'national security'
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Australia stops Chinese company’s take over of building firm, cites ‘national security’

The Australian government has cited National Security as the grounds of negative assessment. On January 1, tough new foreign investment rules (FIRB) came into force, and this decision is the first by Canberra under the new rules.

OpIndia Staff
Australia cites 'national security', stops Chinese firm from taking over building company
Australia barred Chinese company from taking over local builder company (Image: Brisbane Times)
4

The Australian government has decided to block an AUD 300 million takeover offered by a Chinese state-owned company for a local building contractor named Probuild. The government has cited National Security as the grounds of negative assessment. On January 1, tough new foreign investment rules (FIRB) came into force, and this decision is the first by Canberra under the new rules.

With FIRB, Canberra has greater powers to review proposed investments by foreign bidders. It will ensure compliance with approval conditions laid down by the government and has the power to order divestment.

Hans Hendrischke, a professor of Chinese business and management at the University of Sydney Business School, said that the decision is a sign of tougher scrutiny of Chinese investment in the country. He said, “The Treasurer’s rejection of the takeover bid for the South African-owned Probuild by China State Construction Engineering Corporation is a sign of tougher scrutiny of Chinese investment under the new FIRB regulations which now incorporate national security as a specific element in the screening process.”

He further added that Canberra might have blocked China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) after Washington decided to list it on “Communist Chinese military companies” in August last year. Washington had barred US investors from owning shares in the listed companies.

Australia had barred Huawei 2018

In 2018, the Australian government had barred Huawei from providing 5G equipment in the country. Later in 2020, Huawei announced that it had cut ties with the Canberra raiders. At that time the company cited the ban on 5G equipment and the Australian government’s attitude towards the Chinese companies.

Australia’s call for an inquiry in Wuhan outbreak

In May 2020, Australia, along with members of the European Union, had called for an independent inquiry into the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. In December last year, Australia had again insisted on WHO inquiry into Covid’s origin. It said that it expects, “robust, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the Covid-19 response, and to strengthen WHO’s ability to prevent, mitigate and respond to future pandemics.”

Fall of Chinese investment in Australia

After Australia banned Huawei from providing 5G equipment in Australia and introduced foreign interference laws, the Chinese investment in the country has declined. As per the report issued by the University of Sydney Business school and KPMG, in 2018, Chinese companies had invested AUD 8.2 Billion, which came down to AUD 3.4 Billion in 2019.

‘It’s all political’, says Simon Gray, Probuild’s executive chairman

Simon Gray, Probuild’s executive chairman, said that the decision made by Canberra is political. He claimed that his company undertook less sensitive work compared to rival John Holland that was acquired by China Communications Construction Company in 2015 for AUD 1 Billion. He said, “It’s more politics than anything else. No one can give us a real reason why we’re a national security risk. It’s a joke.”

Buildings that Probuild has raised include Victorian Police headquarters and Melbourne headquarters of biotech company CSL, producing the Covid-19 vaccine. It is believed that these factors were also considered during the review.

Frydenberg’s office refused to comment

A spokesperson for Treasurer Frydenberg said that the government does not comment on the applications of the foreign investment screening arrangements.

CSCEC has withdrawn the offer after Canberra’s review.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAustralia news, Chinese company take over, Australia video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is and all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which tuned out to be misinformation
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Congress councillor Kamran Ansari and his aides booked for abusing and assaulting a tribal youth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident where the Congress corporator mercilessly beat up a tribal youth, happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.
Read more

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.

Capitol Hill riot fallout: Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank pulls back from doing business with Donald Trump

World OpIndia Staff -
Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have announced that they would not be doing business with Donald Trump and his company in the wake of riots at Capitol Hill

Amidst border standoff with India, China sets up major military logistics hub in Tibet. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With an expansionist policy in mind, China has also been setting up villages in uninhabited areas along the disputed borders with Bhutan and India.

Jharkhand: Woman beheaded, body left naked, Police seeks public help in nabbing prime accused Sheikh Bilal in Ormanjhi case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Ranchi Police on Monday released photograph of Bilal Khan alias Sheikh Bilal, the prime accused in the horrifying Ormanjhi rape and murder case. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

Recently Popular

News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Australia stops Chinese company’s take over of building firm, cites ‘national security’

OpIndia Staff -
Australia moving towards tougher regulations against Chinese investment in the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is and all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which tuned out to be misinformation
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Has the Railway Recruitment Board increased registration fees to Rs 500 as Priyanka Gandhi claims? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the fees for the exams have gone from Rs. 60 in 2013 to Rs 500 now, which is false.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: 18-year-old girl accuses husband Sohel and father-in-law Shafiq of rape, forcing into prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
The victim alleged that she was raped by her husband before their marriage when she was a minor.
Read more
World

9,000 dead till 1998, mass graves, malnutrition: Children tortured in Irish Church-run homes, investigation out soon

OpIndia Staff -
The report is to laid bare how 9,000 infants and children died in 18 Church run institutions across Ireland between 1922 and 1998
Read more
News Reports

Has the SC overruled democracy? Farm laws implementation suspended, committee formation ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court of India has decided that it will form a committee to resolve the current stand off over the farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Congress councillor Kamran Ansari and his aides booked for abusing and assaulting a tribal youth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident where the Congress corporator mercilessly beat up a tribal youth, happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

China reduces around 10,000 PLA troops from Ladakh area, frontline deployments unchanged

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have cited extreme weather as the possible reason for troops withdrawal.
Read more
News Reports

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump approves Emergency declaration in DC ahead of Joe Biden’s Presidential inauguration

OpIndia Staff -
The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will co-ordinate with the District of Columbia to mitigate hardships caused to the people.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com