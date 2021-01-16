Saturday, January 16, 2021
‘Physically and mentally tortured’ former BARC CEO, arrested by Mumbai Police, admitted to hospital, daughter requests PM Modi to save his life

Pratyusha said that her mother received a call at 3 a.m. asking her to reach JJ Hospital immediately. Once there, the doctors enquired why had no one from the family come sooner since Mr. Dasgupta was admitted 12 hours earlier.

OpIndia Staff
Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta admitted to hospital, daughter Pratyusha Dasgupta requests PM Modi to save his life
Image Credit: CampaignIndia
74

Pratyusha Dasgupta, the daughter of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to save her father’s life. She said that Mr. Dasgupta was admitted to the hospital on the 15th of January in an unconscious state. He is currently in judicial custody over the TRP scam.

Pratyusha said that her mother received a call at 3 a.m. asking her to reach JJ Hospital immediately. Once there, the doctors enquired why had no one from the family come sooner since Mr. Dasgupta was admitted 12 hours earlier. She provided a sequence of events that transpired. She said that no one from Taloja jail informed them of the development.

Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father Partho Dasgupta, former BARC CEO
Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father’s life

Apparently, it was so because that the authorities in prison did not have their contact information. Pratyusha says, “The reason provided was that they did not have our phone numbers to contact us and hence waited till my father was conscious enough to give them my mother’s phone number. This is in spite of the several mails we have sent to the Jail Authorities requesting permission to reach my father with my phone number mentioned at the end of the text.”

Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father Partho Dasgupta, former BARC CEO
Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father’s life

Pratyusha and her mother found Mr. Dasgupta lying in the emergency room with not even a bed-sheet covering him. There, he was incoherent and unable to express himself properly. His blood sugar levels had shot to alarming levels, 516 to be precise, she said. She adds that Mr. Dasgupta suffers “from a number of serious ailments for many years, including diabetes, hypertension, and ankylosing spondylitis, an auto immune disorder.”

Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father Partho Dasgupta, former BARC CEO
Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father’s life

Pratyusha says that they had tried constantly to reach the authorities in prison through regarding her father’s health condition. She said, “The state that he was in clearly indicates that he was being severely ill treated. He was in a completely traumatised state and it was apparent that that he had been physically and mentally tortured. His deplorable conditions were a result of severe and continuous torment inside the jail.”

Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father Partho Dasgupta, former BARC CEO
Pratyusha Dasgupta appeals to PM Modi to save her father’s life

She concludes her message to Prime Minister Modi saying, “My plea to you, sir, is to please save my father’s life by allowing proper medical treatment in a reputed hospital at our expense. Without intervention at the highest levels, I am now fearful for his life.”

Partho Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police over the TRP scam. Dasgupta was arrested from Pune Rural which is under the jurisdiction of Raigad police station. During the investigation, several evidence and witnesses have come forward and alleged that Mumbai Police have been intimidating them to speak against Republic TV, including Hansa officials. Hansa has also complained that they are being harassed by the Mumbai Police to give statements against Republic TV.

