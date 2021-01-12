A huge ruckus broke out at the state headquarters of Bihar Congress where a meeting of its farmers’ cell was being conducted. Newly-appointed state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das was conducting the meeting. The angry members, who were reportedly miffed by the party’s disastrous performance in the recently concluded 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, were seen abusing and throwing chairs at each other at the state headquarters.

It is being reported that the party workers were angry over Congress’ rout in the elections as well as ticket distribution. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Bihar: Huge ruckus during Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das’ meeting with party workers in Patna. The party workers were angry over the defeat of Congress in elections as well as ticket distribution. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/dB2nfYCE5n — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

In the video, the party members can be seen shouting (using abusive language), raising questions over the loss in Bihar elections, that concluded in November last year. The workers seemed so agitated that no one was willing to listen or calm down.

Reportedly, the newly-appointed AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das who was seated on the dais of the auditorium, besides top BPCC leaders at Sadaqat Ashram, BPCC headquarters, tried to pacify the enraged crowd by saying: “We have gathered here to share suggestions for the betterment of the party in the state. Please do not engage in personal attacks”.

“Pehle aaplog chup rahen (you all first keep quiet)”, Bhakt Charan Das is heard saying. However, the party members unfettered by the appeal continue to point fingers of accusation at each other.

According to reports, the Bihar police needed to intervene to control the frenzied Congress party functionaries at the state headquarters.

This sort of reaction seems to be extremely common with the Congress functionaries in Bihar. A similar ruckus had ensued at the Congress’ headquarter in Patna in November last year. Then too, the Bihar Congress leaders were seen calling each other names and exchanging blows over Congress’ poor show in the Bihar elections, in which the party had managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested, down from its previous tally of 27 seats out of 41 it had fought in the 2015 assembly elections in the state.