Indian fans chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after India clinches Brisbane Test

The historic victory of Indian cricket team over the Australian side in the latter’s stronghold at Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane has mesmerised Indians fans and cricket lovers across the globe. Breaking the previously held record of 32 years, India chased down the mammoth target of 328 runs with 3 wickets to spare and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

When Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane began his address during the post-match presentation on the 5th day of the Brisbane Test, the Indian fans could not help but raise slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ (All hail Mother India) in unison. The loud cheer and the subsequent sloganeering reverberated in the stadium that even the audience, watching the live telecast, had a ‘goosebump’ moment.

Goosebump Moment !! That “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in the background ☺️☺️🏏💪 pic.twitter.com/nqEUjVdEsh — Par!x!t (@parixit111) January 19, 2021

In an earlier video, an Australian fan was seen prompting the crowd on the 4th Day to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Don’t underestimate Indians, says Australian coach Justin Langer

Not only that, the current Australian cricket coach and former opening batsman Justin Langer also seemed to be in awe of India’s superlative performance, not just in the Brisbane Test, but throughout the Test campaign. He said, “First, you cannot take anything for granted. And never ever underestimate the Indians.”

NEVER EVER EVER EVER UNDERESTIMATE THE INDIANS 🥳😍



pic.twitter.com/VhTOtH47fL — Bhavesh Lodha (@bhav2406) January 19, 2021

While summing up the masterclass from a predominantly inexperienced Indian lineup, Langer added, “There are 1.5 billion Indians. And if you play in that first 11, then, you are going to be really tough… I cannot compliment India enough. After the first Test match, where we got them out in 3 days for 36 runs, the fightback from them is amazing. Sometimes there are big lessons for us too. You don’t take anything for granted.”

The heroics of the Indian team in Border Gavaskar Trophy

When the Indian cricket team began its tour of Australia in November last year, it would have never imagined that the team would eventually be marred with injuries. As India went into the fourth and final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, the team was devoid of star players.

With experienced bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and RS Ashwin still recovering from injuries, India desperately needed the 29-year-old yorker specialist T Natarajan to come to the team’s rescue. Be it the bowling masterclass of T Natarajan or an all-round batting performance from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar in the 1st innings, the inexperience Indian team came together brilliantly to dash Australian hopes in the final day of the series.

With this victory, India has reached the top spot of the ICC Test Championship ratings.