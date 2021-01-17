British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik on his social media today said he loves India and his fans can’t quite keep calm.

zayn Malik loves India

I'm ded pic.twitter.com/pxndiroCbS — WE ARE LISTENING TIGHTROPE (@priyankslays) January 17, 2021

Zayn was live on Instagram where he was responding to his fans when he said he loves India. His fans, were too thrilled to learn about this.

Zayn just said "LOVE YOU INDIA" I'm trembling…he loves INDIAN ZQUAD 🥺♥️✋🏻 Z we love you to the pluto and back🥺💕. @inZAYN @zaynmalik — Meha is listening (@___MEHA___) January 17, 2021

Z : Love you India

India : We love u tooooo Z 💞💞💞@zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/mDFEm6MA8d — Just 4 Z 💗 (@icarus_mania) January 17, 2021

Recently, the former One Direction star was heard singing Mohammad Rafi’s Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.

At around 1:55 into the song, he could be heard singing Chaudavi Ka Chand. It is part of his album “Nobody is Listening”.

Zayn is a Pakistani British citizen and has discussed his fondness for Bollywood music and films in past interviews. He was raised a Muslim but in his 2018 interview with British Vogue he said he no longer identifies himself as a Muslim. Malik, with his partner Gigi Hadid, American model of Palestinian descent, welcomed their first child in September 2020.