Amidst the ongoing protests by farmers along the Haryana-Delhi border, a video of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has gone viral on the social media leaving netizens in splits.

On Thursday, the Congress MP from Ludhiana – Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu spoke to NDTV India in connection with the ongoing farmer protests along the Delhi border.

Speaking to NDTV India, the Congress MP emphasised on how the three laws passed by the Modi government was anti-farmer in nature. Bittu continuing to explain about the farm bills to the viewers, however, ended up goofing-up in a big way after he claimed that it is not the farmers who will benefit from the laws but the tech-giants such as Google and WhatsApp.

According to Bittu, the agitation against the Modi government is not just a farmer protest but was a “movement of more than 80 per cent people of the country”. The recently passed farm laws will not only cause harm to farm sector but also the retail sector of the country as it enables big ‘industrialists’ such as Reliance, Google, WhatsApp to buy wheat and rice in large quantities and to hoard it causing massive exploitation of farmers, the Congress MP claimed.

In the show, the Congress MP also went on to mislead the viewers by claiming that the farmers’ land are being snatched by the Modi government with the passage of these three farm bills.

However, he never clarified why the tech giants like Google would want to hoard wheat with new farm laws in place.

Clueless ‘protestors’ at Punjab farmer protests

Various videos have emerged on social media of the agitating ‘farmers’ from Punjab which show that many of them neither have any idea about the laws nor have they any clue on why they’re protesting. Some were even claiming that Chinese coronavirus is a myth. In fact, some even wanted to protest against all the bills passed by government amid the pandemic.

Considering all this, Congress MP’s cluelessness regarding farm laws is not too surprising.