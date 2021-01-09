Delhi: Cops arrest 11 people for defacing Aurangzeb lane signboard

On Saturday, the Delhi police arrested 11 people for defacing two signboards, bearing the name of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, in Tughlaq Road, Delhi.

As per reports, the police received information about a few people, defacing the Aurangzeb Lane signboard at around 5:40 am in the morning. On reaching the spot, the cops apprehended a total of 11 people who had pasted a poster of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Lane on one of the signage.

#JUSTIN: Eleven people, including a 30-year-old advocate, from Haryana’s Karnal have been detained by the @DelhiPolice after they defaced Aurangzeb Lane signboard and instead pasted a poster saying Guru Tegh Bahadur Lane in Tughlak Road.@IndianExpres, @ieDelhi — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) January 9, 2021

According to a senior police official, the group was led by a 30-year-old advocate and a resident of Karnal in Haryana, Anuradha Bhargav. The cops detained the accused at the Tughlaq police station and initiated an investigation in the case.

Shiv Sena to rename Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’

A day after Congress state president and Maharashtra cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat opposed the rebranding of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana published an editorial on January 2 in which it made an emphatic case for renaming the city.

“Babur is not the father of the Muslims in India, just as the sinful Aurangzeb is not the uncle of the Muslims here. Babur was buried in Ayodhya and the Ram temple is standing there. Neither Islam was endangered there, nor anyone’s secularism was eroded. If anyone thinks that Aurangzeb’s graveyard is a symbol of secularism, then he is making a mockery of India’s identity,” the article read.

“The Muslims of this country have forgotten Babur and the Muslims of Maharashtra have forgotten Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and Aurangabad are no longer the subject of votes. The Muslims in Maharashtra have supported the Shiv Sena by adopting the path of nationalism,” it stated.