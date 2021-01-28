Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of 'farmer leaders' in Republic...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 'farmer' leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem

OpIndia Staff
Republic Day riots in Delhi: Police issues look out notice
1

Delhi Police has issued Look Out Notice for the ‘farmer leaders’ in connection to the tractor rally ‘parade’ which culminated into riots on Republic Day. As per Delhi Police, their passports will also be seized as part of the process.

As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 ‘farmer’ leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem which culminated into a siege of the Red Fort. Delhi Police personnel were also attacked with swords and deliberate attempt was made to kill them by running tractors over them.

Ahead of Republic Day, the ‘farmer’ leaders were given permission to take the tractor rally in Delhi only on designated route as per agreement with Delhi Police. However, some strayed from path and went violent while taking over the Red Fort and hoisting a Nishan Sahib flag there.

The ‘farmer’ leaders have been asked why action should not be taken against them for having gone against their agreement with Delhi Police after days of talks. They have been asked to reply within three days. Notices have been sent to over 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav Baldev Singh Sirsa and Rajewal. “Activists” like Yadav, Medha Patkar and Rakesh Tikait are also named in FIR that mentioned charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder among others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi police, tractor rally violence, republic day violence, republic day tractor rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 'farmer' leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem
Read more
News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more

Delhi Police says Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt prosecutor is withholding info as riot accused get bail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt's additional public prosecutor deliberately hid information about Delhi riots accused Iliyas after which he was granted bail

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 'farmer' leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day violence: Deep Sidhu threatens farmer union leaders, says he knows their ‘secrets’ too

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu, a pro-Khalistani actor, was so far being hailed as a hero by the Congress ecosystem. After his presence during the Red Fort attack was exposed, he is being painted as a 'BJP agent'.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav in the case of hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
The Court said that "scurrilous, disparaging utterances" hurting religious feelings were made under the "garb of stand-up comedy" by Munawar Faruqui
Read more
News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police says Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt prosecutor is withholding info as riot accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt's additional public prosecutor deliberately hid information about Delhi riots accused Iliyas after which he was granted bail
Read more
News Reports

Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu justified the hoisting of Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it representative of the country's "diversity" .
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
News Reports

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com