Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

Delhi Police has issued Look Out Notice for the ‘farmer leaders’ in connection to the tractor rally ‘parade’ which culminated into riots on Republic Day. As per Delhi Police, their passports will also be seized as part of the process.

As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 ‘farmer’ leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem which culminated into a siege of the Red Fort. Delhi Police personnel were also attacked with swords and deliberate attempt was made to kill them by running tractors over them.

Ahead of Republic Day, the ‘farmer’ leaders were given permission to take the tractor rally in Delhi only on designated route as per agreement with Delhi Police. However, some strayed from path and went violent while taking over the Red Fort and hoisting a Nishan Sahib flag there.

The ‘farmer’ leaders have been asked why action should not be taken against them for having gone against their agreement with Delhi Police after days of talks. They have been asked to reply within three days. Notices have been sent to over 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav Baldev Singh Sirsa and Rajewal. “Activists” like Yadav, Medha Patkar and Rakesh Tikait are also named in FIR that mentioned charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder among others.