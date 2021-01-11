Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Facebook is not neutral: Stunning admission by Instagram head amid Donald Trump censorship row

The admission comes at a time when there is a growing consensus that Facebook and other tech giants removed Donald Trump from their platforms based on their personal political biases. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

OpIndia Staff
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has admitted that Facebook is not a neutral platform and has its political biases. The admission comes at a time when there is a growing consensus that Facebook and other tech giants removed Donald Trump from their platforms based on their personal political biases. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

In response to a tweet that claimed that Facebook was undermined by its penchant towards appearing neutral, the head of Instagram said, “We’re not neutral. No platform is neutral, we all have values and those values influence the decisions we make. We try and be apolitical, but that’s increasingly difficult, particularly in the US where people are more and more polarized.”

The honest admission comes at a time when tech giants are engaging in censorship of Donald Trump and his aides, including his supporters. Amazon, Google and Apple together pushed Parler, an alternative social media platform committed to Freedom of Speech, offline after Donald Trump opened an account there after being banned from everywhere else.

Tech giants have been trying hard to maintain the pretense that such extravagant censorship measures were necessitated by the recent riots at Capitol Hill but the consensus is that it has gone too far. And now, after the admission by Adam Mosseri, it will become even harder to deny that the actions were motivated by personal political biases since all these platforms did absolutely nothing when left-wing mobs were burning down businesses and prominent individuals in the mainstream media and Democrat party were instigating the mob and justifying the riots.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

