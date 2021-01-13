Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

The police have also recovered the video and have sent it for forensic testing. Teams have been formed for arresting the absconding accused.

A minor girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her ‘boyfriend’ Faiz Sheri he promised marriage to her. He even made their intimate videos and shared it with his friends. Following that, his friends blackmailed that they will make the videos viral and then raped her. While a case of gang rape has been registered against all five accused, all are currently absconding.

As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since. He also made obscene videos and photos of hers which he made viral on social media on January 1. After her family got to know of it, they approached the police.

Faiz Sheri raped her after promising marriage

According to the police, the girl in her complaint said that she was in relationship with Faiz who had made the intimate video. He later misused the video to blackmail her. His four friends repeatedly raped her for months over the video. Recently, the girl ask Faiz to marry her. However, he refused and shared the video on social media.

The girl and the victim belong to the same community as per police. The accused are booked under IPC section 376-D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 67 of the IT Act. Section 354C (voyeurism) was also added as the prime accused Faiz shared the video with others and misused it to sexually assault her.

