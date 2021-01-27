Wednesday, January 27, 2021
‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

"Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn't know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi & returned home", claimed Tikait.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait claims 'uneducated people' drove tractors towards Red Fort
Tikait claimed uneducated people reached Red Fort and hoisted alien flag (Image: ANI)
1

On January 26, Delhi burnt once again in the hands of hooligans posing as farmers in the tractor rally. The police are trying to identify the culprits using cell phones and CCTV footage. There are reports that the violent clash between security forces and protestors was planned weeks in advance.

Times Now has reported that the police are investigating several incidents where the alleged farmer leaders who gave provocative speeches and diverted the rally from the authorized route. As per the police, Lakha Sidhana, a gangster-turned-activist along with actor-turned-activist and Khalistan supporter Deep Sandhu and others, have played key roles in instigating the mob.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had washed his hands off the violence and blamed ‘uneducated people’ for the Red Fort siege. He tried to blame Delhi Police for the whole incident. He said, “Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn’t know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi & returned home. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return.”

He further alleged that anti-social elements were behind the violence. It has to be noted that Tikait had been giving provocative speeches and statements claiming no one can stop the tractor rally.

However, an undated video has emerged in which he was seen calling farmers to bring sticks and flags to hoist it on the Red Fort.

On January 14, he claimed they will march to Red Fort.

It is interesting to see that Tikait, who has been giving provocative statements and instigating farmers to march to Red Fort all this while has suddenly started claiming that the protestors who went to Red Fort were ‘uneducated people’ do did not know the specified route.

