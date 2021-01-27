On January 26, Delhi burnt once again in the hands of hooligans posing as farmers in the tractor rally. The police are trying to identify the culprits using cell phones and CCTV footage. There are reports that the violent clash between security forces and protestors was planned weeks in advance.

Times Now has reported that the police are investigating several incidents where the alleged farmer leaders who gave provocative speeches and diverted the rally from the authorized route. As per the police, Lakha Sidhana, a gangster-turned-activist along with actor-turned-activist and Khalistan supporter Deep Sandhu and others, have played key roles in instigating the mob.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had washed his hands off the violence and blamed ‘uneducated people’ for the Red Fort siege. He tried to blame Delhi Police for the whole incident. He said, “Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn’t know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi & returned home. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return.”

Those who created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort will have to pay for their deeds. For last two months, a conspiracy is going on against a particular community. This is not a movement of Sikhs, but farmers: Rakesh Tikait, Bharat Kisan Union https://t.co/aJxHcibvSl — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

He further alleged that anti-social elements were behind the violence. It has to be noted that Tikait had been giving provocative speeches and statements claiming no one can stop the tractor rally.

No one can stop tractor rally, R-day celebrations not preserve of one party: Rakesh Tikait

Track latest news updates here https://t.co/hOfRyhpxnk pic.twitter.com/RubSLjy88U — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) January 20, 2021

However, an undated video has emerged in which he was seen calling farmers to bring sticks and flags to hoist it on the Red Fort.

On the plan made by all Rakesh Tikait, today the second flag has been planted on the Red Fort.



In the video, it is clearly saying that you have to put your flag with it and keep the sticks also ..! Definitely listen ..#FarmersProstests #ArrestRakeshTikait pic.twitter.com/MNaW5FnQ8v — CR Chaudhary (@CR_Chaudhary_rj) January 27, 2021

On January 14, he claimed they will march to Red Fort.

#WATCH | “On Jan 26, we’ll take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate. We will hoist the flag where we’ll meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where on one side we will have ‘kisan’ and on the other side, ‘jawan’,” says BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/aF6JGk1UnP — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

It is interesting to see that Tikait, who has been giving provocative statements and instigating farmers to march to Red Fort all this while has suddenly started claiming that the protestors who went to Red Fort were ‘uneducated people’ do did not know the specified route.