The Gujarat forest department has taken to Twitter to inform that it will be taking legal action against the controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran for unlawfully using the forest department logo on the web page of his organisation SEESHA (Samiti for Education, Environment, Social and Health Action). Taking to its official Twitter handle, the forest department clarified that it is in no way associated with this organisation named ‘SEESHA’. The clarification was issued after concerns about the same were raised on social media.

Gujarat Forest is not associated with any org.”SEESHA”.We have nothing to do with Paul Dinakaran or his associate. Misunderstanding if any is clarified.Unauthorized use of Dept. logo on SEESHA webpage being dealt with legally @CMOGuj @PMOIndia @drrajivguptaias @MNageswarRaoIPS — GujaratForestDept (@GujForestDept) January 21, 2021

Tagging the Gujarat CM’s office, PMO, IPS Nageshwar Rao and the Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Deptt Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, the Gujarat forest department Tweeted: “Gujarat Forest is not associated with any org.”SEESHA”. We have nothing to do with Paul Dinakaran or his associate. Misunderstanding if any is clarified. Unauthorized use of Dept. logo on SEESHA webpage being dealt with legally”.

The Forest Department’s Tweet came in response to a Tweet by M Nageswara Rao, who is a serving senior IPS officer in the Government of India.

Is it true @vijayrupanibjp @CMOGuj that SEESHA of Missionary Paul Dinakaran who converts Hindus &recently raided by IT, is associated by @GujForestDept to work with tribals?

If true, it is shocking infiltration of Vatican into Govt!https://t.co/4S72rA5eDJhttps://t.co/NVLRZkxCc0 https://t.co/IUWM6yJd7i — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) January 21, 2021

Rao had shared the Tweet by one social media user @Mahakrish, who was the first person to share a screenshot of the web page of this organisation owned by Paul Dhinakaran, with a fallacious claim that the “Forest department of Gujarat is associating with SEESHA in working with the tribal communities in the State as well as for conserving of the forest cover”. Rao raised an alert by tagging the Gujarat Forest Department, Gujarat CMO and the CM of the state to his Tweet.

Screenshot shared by Twitter user @mahakrish

This organisation named SEESHA is owned by Paul Dhinakaran. The official website of the organisation names him as the founder of the organisation who established it in the year 2003.

Information provided on the official website of Paul Dhinakaran owned organisation named SEESHA

The website also provides the same information as shared by social media users. It falsely claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim which has now been junked by the latter.

Website of SEESHA provides same fallicious claim of Gujarat Forest Dept collaborating with the organisation

IT raids at 28 locations belonging to Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran

For the uninitiated, yesterday, the Income Tax department had carried out raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places connected to controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his Christian missionary organisation ‘Jesus Calls’. This missionary organisation run by Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran preaches Christianity across Tamil Nadu.

The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and ‘Jesus Calls’.

Paul Dhinakaran, who is the son of the late televangelist DGS Dhinakaran, has a large follower base among Christians in Tamil Nadu and runs several organisations.