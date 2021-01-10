Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Jamia University terminated 23 employees from Valmiki community, no money for food’ – emotional...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Jamia University terminated 23 employees from Valmiki community, no money for food’ – emotional video of terminated sanitation employees go viral

OpIndia Staff
Rajesh Kumar Valmiki
Rajesh Kumar Valmiki, ex-employee of Jamia Milia Islamia University showing list of terminated employees all belonging to Valmiki community (Image: Screenshot from the viral video)
2

Yet another controversy has erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University located in the Okhla region of South-East Delhi. A video of sanitation workers from Jamia is going viral on social media platforms. One of the terminated employees identified as Rajesh Kumar Valmiki made a heart-wrenching appeal against Jamia’s administration’s decision to terminate the employment of 23 Sanitation workers.

In the video, Rajesh Kumar Valmiki claimed that 23 Sanitation Workers had been removed from their posts. He said that all 23 employees belong to the Valmiki community. He alleged that the authorities have told that they have got orders from Ministry of Human Resources (HRD) to remove 23 out of 132 sanitation workers.

Only members of Valmiki community terminated

He said, “Only the employees of our Valmiki community have been removed. We have been working in Jamia from last 15-20 years. Even in the difficult time of Corona we continued to provide sanitation services in the Campus. We have cleaned drains. But now when the time has come to reduce the number of employees, we are being targeted first. We are facing discrimination in the University. We are very upset with Jamia.” Rajesh also showed the list of the employees who were terminated.

He said that majority of the employees who have been terminated have passed 10th standard or studied up to class 12th. Still, they are given work to clean sewage. Rajesh further added that 16 men in the department are posted as peons. He also said that there are employees for the prevention of malaria, but their work is seasonal. He alleged that as per guidelines, the employees for malaria prevention should get only three months worth employment.

No salaries for four months

Rajesh said that they have not received salaries for months. He said, “We are regular employees. We have not received our salary for 3-4 months. Many of us live in rented houses. We do not have money to feed our children. How can we recharge our phones? This is Jamia’s condition.”

It has to be noted that during Covid times smartphones have become a necessity, especially for students as they have to take online classes. In situations like these where parents are not paid on time, it gets difficult for the students to keep up with their studies.

Jamia has a long history of controversies

This is not the first time Jamia has found itself deep in controversies. The foundation of Jamia Milia Islamia was laid by Maulana Mahmud Hasam. One of its founders was Mohammad Ali Jauhar who dreamed of Hindustan Darul Islam and had opposed Vande Mataram in 1923. During the anti-CAA protests, Jamia students were allegedly involved in demonstrations and violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

After outrage, Twitter removes tweet by Chinese Embassy in US that took pride in a ‘re-education camp’ for Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, instead of removing the hateful content at the first instance, rather categorically stated that a Chinese government tweet praising China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority did not violate its policy against hateful conduct.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more

Australian fans resort to racial abuse yet again against Mohammad Siraj, security kicks them out after complain

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
When Mohammed Siraj pointed in the direction of the stands, the officials quickly investigated the matter and kicked out a group of 4 men, followed by two others, from the stadium.

After Twitter banned US President Donald Trump, Islamists give a call to get PM Modi removed from Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after various social media platforms banned US President Trump from their platforms, some radical Islamists gave a call to get PM Modi banned on Twitter

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.

‘Adil Khan is responsible for my death,’ 26-year-old Dalit girl commits suicide in Bhopal, alleges attempt to forced religious conversion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adil Khan changed name to Babloo to befriend a Dalit woman and tried to force her to convert to Islam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Jamia University terminated 23 employees from Valmiki community, no money for food’ – emotional video of terminated sanitation employees go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia university terminated 23 employees of Valmiki community who had been working at the university for 15 to 20 years
Read more
World

After outrage, Twitter removes tweet by Chinese Embassy in US that took pride in a ‘re-education camp’ for Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, instead of removing the hateful content at the first instance, rather categorically stated that a Chinese government tweet praising China's treatment of its Uyghur ethnic minority did not violate its policy against hateful conduct.
Read more
News Reports

‘No more appeasement of the Communist regime in Beijing’: US removes self-imposed restrictions on interactions with Taiwan

OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as a 'vibrant democracy' and a 'reliable partner', Pompeo emphasised that all 'self-imposed' restrictions would be lifted.
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast for violating ‘community guidelines’, Trump purge by Big Tech continues

OpIndia Staff -
The Big Tech War against Donald Trump and his base continues unabated. The latest casualty in that war is Steve Bannon.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
Cricket

Australian fans resort to racial abuse yet again against Mohammad Siraj, security kicks them out after complain

OpIndia Staff -
When Mohammed Siraj pointed in the direction of the stands, the officials quickly investigated the matter and kicked out a group of 4 men, followed by two others, from the stadium.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter banned US President Donald Trump, Islamists give a call to get PM Modi removed from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Days after various social media platforms banned US President Trump from their platforms, some radical Islamists gave a call to get PM Modi banned on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

“Is it a war?” Power blackout in Pakistan triggers fear, panic and dark humour as Pakistanis scramble on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Major cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi plunged into darkness after a major fault in power grid.
Read more
News Reports

‘Adil Khan is responsible for my death,’ 26-year-old Dalit girl commits suicide in Bhopal, alleges attempt to forced religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Adil Khan changed name to Babloo to befriend a Dalit woman and tried to force her to convert to Islam
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com