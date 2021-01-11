Monday, January 11, 2021
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

MHA also spoke on the effective implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package by providing Rs 5.5 lakh one-time financial aid to displaced families from PoJK and Chhamb. A similar assistance package is also being provided to West Pakistan Refugees.

OpIndia Staff
J and K sees over 63% drop in terrorist incidents in 2010, says MHA
Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama/ Image Source: India Today
In what could be seen as a major accomplishment of the Modi government, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2020 decreased by 63.93 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the Home Ministry revealed while giving a brief about the Central government’s annual achievements. The data shared by the MHA was until November 15, 2020.

As per an ANI report, MHA also briefed that the fatalities of Special Forces Personnel saw a decrease of 29.11 per cent while the casualties of civilians also declined by 14.28 per cent last year.

While sharing the information, MHA opined that adaptation of central laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh is one of the key achievements of the Central government.

“Orders were notified for adaptation of 48 Central Laws and 167 State Laws in respect of UT of J&K. Orders relating to adaptation of 44 Central Laws and 148 State Laws in UT of Ladakh were also notified,” MHA said, furthering that “The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2020 was notified on 31.03.2020. It removes difficulties with regard to section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for administering oath to new judges appointed to the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal was established at Jammu on 08.06.2020.”

Throwing light on the effective implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package in the region, the MHA revealed that almost 36,384 displaced families from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb have been provided with a one-time financial aid of Rs 5.5 lakh per family.

Moreover, as many as 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) have also been provided similar assistance, on par with the displaced families from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb.

Central government revokes Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019, had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which resulted in the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The Central Government had earlier said that it has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.

Notably, the number of Kashmiri youths joining Islamic terrorist groups has also reduced significantly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, since the revocation of Article 370. In July 2020 it was reported that there had been a reduction of more than 40 per cent in Kashmiri youths joining terrorist groups. The number of youths who joining terrorist groups fell to 67 between January 1 and July 15, 2020, compared to 105 a year ago, while terror incidents also reduced from 188 to 120 during that period.

Searched termsHome Ministry news, Jammu and Kashmir news, terrorism news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

