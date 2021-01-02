Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home News Reports Read why Kerala Church has declared an interfaith marriage between a Catholic woman and...
News Reports
Updated:

Read why Kerala Church has declared an interfaith marriage between a Catholic woman and a Muslim man invalid

Non-Christians will have to express willingness to be part of the Christian ceremonies for such marriages, as per canon laws.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image of Syro Malabar Church in Kerala (image courtesy: hellotravel.com)
12

A three-member inquiry committee constituted by the Syro Malabar Church has declared that an interfaith marriage solemnised by the church between a Catholic woman and a Muslim man in Kerala as invalid, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the committee has ruled that they found violations in the marriage and concluded that the marriage is ‘invalid’ as it did not follow canon law. The committee also said that there were serious lapses by two senior priests, who have now been censured.

The interfaith marriage between the Catholic woman from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur district and a Kochi-based Muslim man had taken place on 9th November. However, Archbishop Mar George Alencherry had ordered a probe after a section raised questions about the clergy “encouraging” mixed marriages.

“The commission collected details from the priests and bishops of Irinjalakkuda and Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and submitted a report to the major archbishop. It stated that the marriage did not follow Canon law and was hence invalid”, a senior Syro Malabar Church priest has been quoted as saying.

The Canon Law of the Catholic Church is a set of laws and legal principles developed by the hierarchical authorities of the Catholic Church to regulate the external organization of the Church and government. It defines the set of rules and activities of the Catholics towards the mission of the Church.

Syro-Malabar church sets rules to inter-faith marriages: Has to follow Canon Law

Earlier, the Syro-Malabar church had courted controversy after they had taken upon themselves to set rules to ensure that interfaith marriages in the Christian community are held in adherence to strict canon laws. The church had said that a set of protocols will be prepared and sent to Bishops to make sure that the marriage of people between two faiths is solemnised in the Catholic way. 

The Syro Malabar Church, which is one of the 22 Eastern (Oriental) Catholic Churches in full communion with Rome, had directed its bishops to hold interfaith marriages in adherence to strict canon laws.

The church had also asked the bishops to treat inter-faith marriages as “disparity of cult marriages” but conduct them in the proper Catholic way. According to the guidelines issued by the Syro-Malabar church, the church will not mix wedding ceremonies with practices of other communities and religion for such interfaith marriages.

Non-Christians will have to express willingness to be part of the Christian ceremonies for such marriages, as per canon laws.

The controversy had erupted after a Catholic woman married a Muslim man at Kadavanthra St Joseph Church in Kochi in the presence of a Bishop. The couple’s photograph with Vaniyakizhakkel was published in a newspaper that had irked the faithful section of the Catholics in Kerala.

It is also important to note that the dangerous phenomenon of ‘Love Jihad’ – the desperate act of Muslims to trap and convert non-Muslim men/women into their religion, was first raised by Christian clergy in Kerala after a large number of Christian girls were lured by Muslim men. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
World

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.
Read more

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav threatens govt again even after being told nobody wants to speak to him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said the protests will continue till the three farms are withdrawn and a law is brought to guarantee MSP

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Read why Kerala Church has declared an interfaith marriage between a Catholic woman and a Muslim man invalid

OpIndia Staff -
The Syro-Malabar church had set rules to ensure that interfaith marriages in Christian community follows the canon law.
Read more
Law

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
World

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari quits TMC and joins BJP with 14 TMC councillors

OpIndia Staff -
The induction of Soumendu Adhikari in the saffron party is definitely a cause of worry for Mamata Banerjee led govt in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav threatens govt again even after being told nobody wants to speak to him

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said the protests will continue till the three farms are withdrawn and a law is brought to guarantee MSP
Read more
News Reports

After failing to court Goa CM, AAP starts chasing Uttarakhand CM: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
AAP now wants a 'debate competition'[ with Uttarakhand CM over various issues, Manish Sisodia writes to Trivendra Singh Rawat
Read more
News Reports

ED attaches properties worth crores belonging to the close relative of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with PMC Bank Scam

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also been in the radar of the ED over her alleged involvement in PMC Bank Scam
Read more
News Reports

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.
Read more
News Reports

Probe ordered after Kanpur police officer caught using a car which was stolen 2 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur IG range, Mohit Agarwal has ordered a probe after it was found that the SHO was using a stolen car for personal use
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com