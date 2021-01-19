Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Kerala: Police registers 32 cases against 44 men for molesting a 17-year-old girl for over five years

Police said on Monday that they have registered 32 cases against 44 men, and most of them have been arrested. The cases registered by the police include three rape cases with the abuse that went on for months.

OpIndia Staff
Minor raped by 44 men
Minor in Kerala molested and raped by 44 men over the last five years (Image: Economic Times)
Over the last few years, a 17-year-old girl in the Pandikkad region of Malappuram district in Kerala was abused and raped by 38 men. Police said on Monday that they have registered 32 cases against 44 men, and most of them have been arrested. The cases registered by the police include three rape cases with the abuse that went on for months.

PP Shams, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said she was assaulted in 2016 and again in 2017. This was the third time she has faced sexual abuse. He said, “The victim had given 164 statements before the magistrate that she was sexually abused for the third time. She was sexually abused in 2016 and 2017 since she was 13 years old. After the incident, she was at Nirbhaya shelter home. Later, she was sent to her relatives where she faced sexual assault the third time.”

He further added that there are 44 suspects. Out of 32 cases, seven are grave. The suspects in the grave crimes have been arrested. In the remaining cases, the suspects are yet to be arrested.

Several cases pending in different district courts

According to reports, she lived in a small colony in the Pandikkad region of Malappuram district, Kerala. In 2015, her mother filed a complaint that her girl went missing. At that time, the family said that her girl went away with her friend. She was traced and handed back to the family. At that time, two POSCO cases were registered. Later in 2017, the family again filed a complaint. In all the cases registered so far, sections of the POSCO act were imposed, and trials under various courts in the district are pending.

In December 2019, her family again registered a complaint that she went missing after having gone with a friend on a motorcycle. As she was a minor, the police traced her and produced her before the magistrate to record her statement.

The girl made shocking revelations in which she mentioned 15 incidents, including two sexual assaults. She was sent to a rescue home, and another statement was recorded by the court. In the new statement, she mentioned another 12 molestation incidents and a rape case.

Based on her statements, the Kerala police registered a total of 32 cases, including three rapes. The remaining cases were registered on molestation charges. Out of 44 men named in the cases, the police have already arrested 20 men. The police are working on arresting the remaining 24. As per reports, the mother of the girl works as a daily wager, and when she leaves the house, the girl would be alone. At that time, she faced sexual assault and molestation by neighbours and other men in the locality.

CWC is monitoring the investigation in Kerala

Shajesh Basker, a member of the Child Welfare Committee, said, “Many people from a particular area were involved in this case. We suspect any personal revenge or vested interests were behind it. Now the child is in our protection. No one can influence or threaten her.” He added that Further proceedings would be completely in accordance with the law, and the CWC is monitoring police investigation as well.

