Thursday, January 28, 2021
Founder of pro-Khalistan outfit tweets fake news on Tractor Rally violence, Twitter, ‘fact-checkers’ let him spread falsehood

Sharing the video, Ravinder Singh resorted to spreading disinformation by wrongly claiming that the young Sikh 'farmer' was shot dead during the farmer protests in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Ravinder Singh of Khalsa Aid, a notorious pro-Khalistan organisation, shares fake news
Ravinder Singh, the founder of Pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’, resorted to spreading fake news on social media about the death of a rioter in the national capital during the Republic Day violence.

Taking to Twitter, Ravinder Singh, whose organisation ‘Khalsa Aid’ has been sponsoring the ‘farmer’ protests in the national capital, shared a video of a deceased person lying on the streets of Delhi. The video pertains to a rioter named Navneet Singh, who had died after his speeding tractor turned turtled near the ITO junction in central Delhi on 26th January.

Sharing the video, Ravinder Singh resorted to spreading disinformation by wrongly claiming that the young Sikh ‘farmer’ was shot dead during the farmer protests in Delhi. In an attempt to instigate the protestors camping outside Delhi, Singh shared fake news even as several videos are showing the rioter had died due to rash driving and not due to a bullet shot.

On Tuesday, the incident occurred when the rioter Navdeep Singh Hundal from Uttarakhand’s Bajpur area tried to run over the police personnel during the Republic Day violence in the national capital. The left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by police.

It is important to note that Khalsa Aid is a shady organisation suspected to be a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered a case in this regard in December 2012, alleging that Khalsa Aid was suspected to be one of the organisations linked to the BKI funding the Indian BKI members to commit terror acts in the country. 

Post-mortem report confirms the protestor was not shot

Contrary to the false claims of rioter being killed due to the police action, the post-mortem report in the case has confirmed that the man died due to the accident he had faced in his tractor. According to the post mortem details, the rioter died during the tractor rally succumbing to the antemortem injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the incident’s viral video, and there was no bullet injury on his body.

In the video, Navdeep was rushing towards the barricades, who later crashed it that led his tractor turning turtle. He had got buried under the vehicle, and when police officers tried to rescue him, other protesters had allegedly prevented them for rescuing him. The protestor died on the spot after suffering critical injuries.

In fact, the rioter did not die to any bullet injury as claimed by several social media users and left-liberal media on Tuesday as video of the incident went viral on the internet.

However, the pro-Khalistani sympathisers are now trying to spread fake news on the incident to incite more protestors to participate in a similar protest planned on February 1 to oppose the farm laws. Through this video, Singh’s likes are now radicalising more people to join the protests by depicting him as a ‘victim’ of the police oppression during the Republic Day riots.

Twitter lets pro-Khalistani account spread fake news

The micro-blogging site Twitter, which is on a spree of banning accounts of opposing ideological faction and arbitrarily flagging the posts as ‘manipulated media’ based on dubious fact-check reports, has gone blind to the dangerous misinformation campaign being carried out by the left-wing accounts and the anti-India elements on the Twitter.

Twitter, which proclaims to have a ‘left-wing’ bias, has been flagging accounts and media posts for putting out contents that they do not subscribe to. Apparently, the left-liberal ecosystem has forced the micro-blogging site to arbitrarily suspend nationalist accounts and flag their posts based on dubious fact-checking websites.

Recently, Twitter had employed the same dirty trick to not only censor former US President Donald Trump from expressing his opinion on the alleged rigging of US elections but had also banned him from the micro-blogging site.

In India too, Twitter has been aggressively censuring content posted by nationalists, while ignoring the blatant fake news spread by left-wing accounts and anti-India elements, just as in Ravinder Singh’s case who has shared misinformation about the rioter’s death.

Earlier, Rajdeep Sardesai, one of the notorious fake news peddlers in the country, also had put out the same lies about Navneet Singh’s death. However, Twitter had turned a blind eye even then and did not flag his tweet as a ‘manipulated media’.

Just like Twitter, the so-called fact-checking sites also have chose to ignore the blatant fake news peddled to instigate riots.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

