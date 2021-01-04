In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Sunday that the state government will bring in laws to contain the menace of stone-pelting and damage to life and public property during protests.

As per reports, the announcement comes in the backdrop of several stone-pelting incidents in Muslim-dominated areas in Indore, Ujjain and Mandasur on Hindu religious processions. Under the proposed law, the accused will face strict punishment and have to pay for damages caused to public property. If they fail to do so, the government will be able to auction their property and compensate for the damages. In case of damage to private property, the perpetrators will now have to compensate the owners.

Rule of law will prevail in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While speaking to the media, MP CM said that stone-pelting could not only result in deaths but also can spread terror and disrupt law and order situation in the state. He emphasised, “Stone pelters are enemies of the society…Till now, stone pelting was considered a minor offence but we are bringing a law which will make the offenders pay.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the rule of law will prevail in the state with the introduction of the new law.“While people have a right to raise their issues peacefully in a democracy, no one has the liberty to damage public property…I have given instructions to formulate these laws and work on it has already started,” he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives stern warning to the mafia

Recently, Chouhan had issued a stern warning to the mafia elements in the state asking them to leave Madhya Pradesh or they will be “buried 10 feet deep”. Addressing a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivraj Singh said he has been in a “dangerous” mood lately and will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities.

“Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister warned. Cautioning mafia and others involved in illegal activities, the Chief Minister added that the state government would hold talks with central departments to solve the drug problem in the state. Drug peddlers, land mafia, chit fund mafia, goons and other such people will not be spared, he had added.