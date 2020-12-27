Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday issued a stern warning to the mafia elements in the state asking them to leave Madhya Pradesh or else he will bury them 10 feet deep. Addressing a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivraj Singh said he has been in a “dangerous” mood lately and will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities.

“Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabout,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister warned.

“I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts,” Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad Dist. yesterday pic.twitter.com/YvQ7SyHGdy — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was heard saying that Good governance, which means a regime where people do not face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now.

Warning mafia and others involved in illegal activities, the Chief Minister added state government will hold talks with central departments to solve the drug problem in the state. Drug peddlers, land mafia, chit fund mafia, goons and other such people will not be spared, he added.

The CM had earlier said that the BJP government in the state is ‘softer than flowers for law-abiding citizens’ and ‘deadlier than a thunderbolt for those who are evil’.

The warning to the illegal mafia in the state comes just weeks after the CM had ordered a crackdown on drug mafia. The Madhya Pradesh government had directed authorities to launch a special campaign from December 15 to December 22 on advice from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).