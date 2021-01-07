Thursday, January 7, 2021
Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

Naveen Dalal, who according to 'liberals' and the left propagandists was a 'Hindu nationalist' when he attacked Umar Khalid, is also actively supporting the so-called protests against the Modi government over the farm laws. He also claims to the state vice-president of INLD and has pictures with Om Prakash Chautala.

OpIndia Staff
Man who was branded as 'Hindu nationalist' who had 'attacked' Umar Khalid turns out to be INLD member protesting at Delhi border with 'farmers'
INLD leader Naveen Dalal who had allegedly attacked Umar Khalid (L) and riot-accused Umar Khalid (R)
4

Naveen Dalal, one of the two men who had allegedly shot in the air near an event attended by radical Islamist and riot-accused Umar Khalid in Delhi in August 2018, has now been forefront at the farmer protests in Haryana.

On August 13, 2018, the radical Islamist Umar Khalid had claimed that someone had tried to shoot him at the constitution club. A few days later, the Islamists and far-left protestors had claimed that the attacker was a ‘Hindu nationalist’ and had attacked him for political reasons. The liberals had joined the sedition accused Umar Khalid to claim that it was an assassination attempt against Khalid.

Khalid had tweeted the image of a person identified as Naveen Dalal, the attackers who shot in the air, claiming that he was close to Sudarshan TV chief Suresh Chavhanke to insinuate that the so-called attack against him was nothing but a planned attack by ‘Hindu nationalists’.

Image Source: Ankur Singh

However, a few days later, it was revealed that the alleged attacked Naveen Dalal was a gau rakshak, who had no ties with any political party. Dalal, who was allegedly a ‘Gau Rakshak’, was later found out to be an ardent fan of Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Despite his no connection with the nationalist groups, the ‘liberal-secular’ media had painted him to be one so that they could stitch a false narrative to claim that the riot-accused Umar Khalid was a victim of violence perpetrated by the ‘Hindutva’ mob.

Interestingly, years after the so-called attack, the facts pertaining to the identity of the attacker has now come out. As one looks carefully into the social media accounts of the attacker Naveen Dalal, one can clearly find his links with Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the ‘Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh’ of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.

The attacker Naveen Dalal with INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala/ Image Source: Facebook

Here is another image where one can see INLD leader Naveen Dalal wishing his followers on the occasion of Diwali.

Here is another poster of Dalal wishing his followers on the occasion of Diwali.

Naveen Dalal, who according to ‘liberals’ and the far-left propagandist was a ‘Hindu nationalist’ when he attacked Umar Khalid, is also actively supporting the so-called protests against the Modi government over the farm laws.

Dalal has been forefront at organising protests against the Modi government demanding a rollback on the three farm laws.

Image Source: Facebook

Naveen Dalal had also posted images and videos of the ongoing protests at Tikri border on his Facebook account.

Image Source: Ankur Singh

From the above images, one can clearly state that the alleged attacker of the Umar Khalid is a party member of INLD who had no ties with any ‘Hindu nationalist’ party or group. However, the liberal-secular media, instead of reporting truth, caught peddling lies to peddle its political narrative to target the Modi government.

Nearly, two years after the alleged incident, the real identity of the alleged attacker has come out raising questions on whether the so-called attack against Umar Khalid was a real one or a staged event.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

