Sunday, January 31, 2021
Mann Ki Baat: From Padma Awardees to Strawberries and Red Fort siege, here is what PM Modi talked about in the year’s first episode

PM Modi covered a vast array of topics, including Parakram Diwas, Republic Day celebrations, Padma award winners, Covid vaccine, Amrit Mahotsav, 75th Independence Day, Electricity generation using vegetable waste, 'Mon Shugu' paper, strawberry festival, 'Incredible India Weekend Getaway', road safety and more.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed nation in first Mann Ki Baat episode of 2021 (Image: PMO)
3

On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 20th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0. This was the first episode of 2021.

In the 32-minute long address, PM Modi covered a vast array of topics, including Parakram Diwas, Republic Day celebrations, Padma award winners, Covid vaccine, Amrit Mahotsav, 75th Independence Day, Electricity generation using vegetable waste, ‘Mon Shugu’ paper, strawberry festival, ‘Incredible India Weekend Getaway’, road safety and more.

January highlights

As this was the first address of 2021, PM Modi highlighted the main events and celebrations that took in January. He mentioned January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which was declared as Parakram Diwas by the Indian government. He talked about the Padma Awardees and urged everyone to learn about them.

He said, “The nation honoured people doing extraordinary work; for their achievements and contribution to humanity. This year too, the recipients comprise people who have done excellent work in myriad fields; through their endeavour, they’ve changed someone’s life, taking the country forward. I urge all of you to know more about these people and their contributions. You will see how this inspires everyone!”

Saddened by the insult of Tricolour

Though PM had some happy memories from the first month to share, he could not resist from showing his pain over the way Tricolour was disrespected on January 26 by so-called farmers that barged in the Red Fort and hoisted an alien flag.

The Covid vaccine

Talking about the Covid vaccine, PM said that India had started the biggest Covid Vaccine programme. India is vaccinating citizens faster than anywhere in the world. Over 30 lakh Covid warriors have already received their first shot in just 15 days, while the same took 18 days in the US and 36 days in Britain.

He talked about how India is sending vaccine to other countries. India has received word of appreciation from many leaders, out of which the one by the Brazilian President that referred to Lord Hanuman carrying Gandhamardan mountain stood out.

He said, “You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, in a tweet, thanked India – every Indian was gladdened at that. People residing thousands of kilometres away in remote corners of the world are deeply aware of that context in Ramayan; they are intensely influenced by it. This is a specialty of our culture.”

75 years of Independence

PM Modi said that India would commence the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, Amrit Mahotsav. He said it is the best time to explore the places from where our heroes of the freedom movement came. He also urged the people of India, especially the youth, to learn about the freedom fighters, events of the freedom moment and write about them.

He said, “Write books about the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in your area. Now, as India will celebrate 75 years of her freedom, your writings will be the best tribute to those heroes of our freedom.”

He further added that this initiative would encourage young writers from all states of all languages. “This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and to use their literary skills more and more.” Ministry of Education’s website has more information about the initiative.

Amrit Mahotsav was announced in 2015 by PM Modi. The festival will commence celebrating 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. It will be a 75-week long festival in which every week will have a theme dedicated to different segments that define how India is progressing. The government will soon launch a booklet that will showcase how India has progressed in the past and what the future holds for the country. It will also highlight the freedom fighters that played a crucial role in the freedom movement. On August 15, several mega projects will be dedicated to the nation.

From waste to wealth

PM Modi talked about a local vegetable market in Boinpalli of Hyderabad that has started producing electricity using the waste vegetables. Every day, the market generates 500 units of electricity that is used by the market. Along with the electricity, 30 Kilos of biofuel is also generated at the plant that is used for cooking food in the market canteen. He said, “Today in Boinpalli vegetable market what was once a waste, wealth is getting created from that – this is the journey of the creation of wealth from waste.”

He further mentioned an initiative by the people of Badaut village Panchayat of Panchkula in Haryana. They have started filtering wastewater in the village itself and using the water for irrigating the fields.

The ‘Mon Shugu’ paper

PM Modi talked about the ‘Mon Shugu’ paper manufacturing in Arunachal Pradesh. The paper is made using the bark of Shugu Sheng. That means there is no need to cut down the tree to make this traditional paper. Also, it is manufactured without using any chemicals, making it safe for the environment. A social worker Gombu has revived this old tradition and is providing job opportunities to the tribes in the region.

The Strawberry festival

PM Modi mentioned the ongoing strawberry festival in Jhansi, Bundelkhand. He said, “Through this festival, farmers and youth are being encouraged to do gardening and grow strawberries in the vacant spaces behind their home, or in the Terrace Garden. With the help of new technology, similar efforts are also being made in other parts of the country, Strawberry which was once identified with the hills is now also being cultivated in the sandy soil of Kutch, boosting the income of farmers.”

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, thanked PM Modi for mentioning the festival in the Mann Ki Baat episode. He said, “Thank you, Prime Minister, for mentioning the ongoing ‘Strawberry Festival’. It is an honour for the hardworking farmers of Bundelkhand, who have succeeded in the difficult task of growing Strawberry on rocky land.”

Incredible India Weekend Getaway

The regional office of the Ministry of Tourism of West Bengal has organized ‘Incredible India Weekend Getaway’ in which tourists can learn Indian artwork and explore heritage. He said, “The Handicraft artisans from West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, East Bardhaman, organized handicraft workshop for visitors. I was also told that the total sales of handicrafts during the Incredible India Weekend Getaways is very encouraging to the handicraft artisans. People are also making our art forms popular employing novel methods across the country.”

Road safety

While talking about the ongoing Road Safety month, PM Modi mentioned about the innovative slogans used by Border Road Organization such as ‘This is highway, not runway’ or ‘Be Mr. Late than Late Mr.’

He said such slogans are effective in spreading awareness. PM Modi urged everyone to submit such slogans, and good slogans will be used in the campaign.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

